Story highlights "La La Land" dominates nominations

Awards will be held at in London on 12 February

London (CNN) "La La Land" looks set to make yet more movie history after receiving 11 nominations for the 2017 Bafta film awards in London Tuesday.

The Hollywood musical, which won all seven categories in which it was nominated at the Golden Globe awards, is up for Best Film, Original Music, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design and Sound.

Damien Chazelle is nominated for both Director and Original Screenplay and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for Leading Actor and Leading Actress.

"La La Land" swept the board at the Golden Globe awards, winning best motion picture -- musical or comedy, best director, best screenplay, best score and acting awards for its stars.

