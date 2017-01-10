Golden Globes boost music streaming

Story highlights Glover shouted out for "Bad and Boujee"

"La La Land" soundtrack plays increased 400%

(CNN) Sunday's Golden Globes didn't just stir chatter about the Oscars, it also got some people grooving.

The rap group Migos received a shout-out from "Atlanta" star and creator Donald Glover after he won the award for best actor in a TV comedy or musical.

"I'd like to thank the Migos, not for being on the show, but for making 'Bad and Boujee,'" said Glover, who also raps under the name Childish Gambino.

Migos member Quavo had a cameo on "Atlanta," which won the Globe for best TV comedy.

The song is a viral hit featuring Lil Uzi Vert and is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

