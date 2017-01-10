Amy Schumer headed to Netflix for comedy special

(CNN) Amy Schumer is the latest big name comedian to sign on at Netflix.

Schumer will star in a stand-up special on March 7

"Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special," Schumer said in a statement. "Maybe now they will look at my 'Stranger Things' audition tape to play the demogorgon for Season 2."

Schumer taped the special in November at Colorado's Bellco Theater.

Bringing Schumer aboard is another big get from the world of comedy for Netflix.

