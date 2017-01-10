(CNN) Fifty years ago, the Beatles were singing "All You Need is Love." Hot pants and go-go boots met the dress code for London's fashionable Carnaby Street, Lyndon Johnson was in the White House, and the top grossing film for 1967 was "The Graduate", starring Dustin Hoffman, Katherine Ross, and a little red sports car from Italian maker Alfa Romeo.

The Alfa, driven by Hoffman, was a two-seater open roadster known as the Duetto Spider 1600, and unlike some of the other cars from that era, it looks as good today as it did on a Hollywood movie set 50 years ago.

The Alfa, designed by Pininfarina, is just one of a dozen head-turning sports cars from 1967 that -- fifty years on -- have stood the test of time. From Ferrari to Ford, from Jaguar, Porsche and Aston Martin, to Toyota, Chevrolet, Lamborghini, Maserati, BMW and Lotus, collectively, they form the starring, sporty, cast of 1967.

1967 Alfa Romeo 1600 Spider

Hoffman's Alfa wasn't the only sports car to hit the big screen in 1967. This next one came from an entirely unexpected quarter -- Japan. Sean Connery, as the suave but deadly British secret agent James Bond, usually drove an Aston Martin, but in "You Only Live Twice," 007 found himself at the wheel of the Toyota 2000 GT. It was Japan's answer to the E-Type Jaguar and the Porsche 911, and became an instant hit with its curvy looks and scintillating performance.

1967 Toyota 2000 GT

The Toyota convertible in the Bond film is a one-off. The 2000 GT was produced for sale as a coupe, but Connery's tall frame looked too big for the car, so the top came off just for him. All told, a mere 351 examples of the Toyota 2000 GT were made, giving it a scarcity factor that puts the price of the best examples above $1 million.

