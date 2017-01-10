(CNN) [Breaking news update, published at 8:30 a.m. ET]

At least 21 people were killed and 20 others were injured when two car bombs exploded Tuesday on a road outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, said Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul hospitals.

Two car bombs exploded Tuesday on a road outside American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, a Kabul police official said.

At least three people were injured and taken to a hospital, a spokesman for the county's Ministry of Public Health said.

