Car bombs kill 21 near Kabul's American University

By Jason Hanna and Ehsan Popalzai, CNN

Updated 8:34 AM ET, Tue January 10, 2017

At least 21 people were killed and 20 others were injured when two car bombs exploded Tuesday on a road outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, said Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul hospitals.
    Two car bombs exploded Tuesday on a road outside American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, a Kabul police official said.
    At least three people were injured and taken to a hospital, a spokesman for the county's Ministry of Public Health said.
    The Taliban claim responsibility for the blasts, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said.
