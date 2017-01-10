Are global crises making our cities better?

Matthew Carmona is professor of Planning and Urban Design at The Bartlett School of Planning. All opinions expressed are his own.

(CNN) Winston Churchill famously said: "Never let a good crisis go to waste." Since 2008 we seem to have moved with effortless ease from one global crisis to the next: debt, financial, Eurozone, Japanese Tsunami, Libya, Syria and ISIS, migratory, China slowdown, US governmental, oil price, Brexit, and US political.

Reflecting Churchill's maxim, it is precisely at times like these that, historically, we have seen the greatest flowering of ideas and practices relating to that most quintessentially shared part of our built environment: our public spaces.

Over the last eight years or so, whilst the world's attention has been firmly fixed on the big economic, political and security questions of our time, in the UK we have again witnessed a period of significant innovation in our approach to public spaces -- one that will have a long-lasting impact on our everyday lives.

So what are the major changes we have seen over the course of these difficult years? Let's use the global melting pot and urban laboratory that is London to illustrate 10 trends that are apparent in public spaces both there and globally.

Read More