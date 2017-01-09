California, Nevada pounded by floods, mudslides

Story highlights Huge mudslide halts traffic on Interstate 80 in California

Nevadans face flooding around Reno

(CNN) California, Nevada and other parts of the West were bracing Monday for more flooding, mudslides and heavy snow after winter storms pummeled the region over the weekend.

In California alone, a gigantic mudslide closed a section of Interstate 80 in the Sierras and high winds felled a famous big redwood tree with a hollowed-out tunnel that motorists could drive through.

And there's more to come. Flash flood warnings have been issued for northern and central California, western Nevada and southwest Oregon.

Rain has turned to snow over the higher #Sierra. Multiple feet of snow expected over the next several days! #cawx #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/gH8UupeNDn — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 9, 2017

"Periods of heavy rain and snow will continue for the western US through the middle of this week," CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said. Flooding may affect northern and central California, southern Oregon and portions of Nevada near Reno, she said.

Many Western rivers will continue to rise as rain that fell on Sunday flows down the Sierras into valleys and other low-lying areas. Another five to 10 inches of rain could fall throughout the next week in these already water-swollen areas, Brink said.

