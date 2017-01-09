Orlando police officer killed, sheriff's deputy dies during manhunt for killer

Story highlights A sheriff's deputy was killed during the manhunt for Master Sgt. Debra Clayton's killer

17 schools are on lockdown as police search for Markeith Loyd

(CNN) [Breaking news update at 11:18 a.m. ET]

An Orange County deputy sheriff was killed Monday during a manhunt for the gunman who killed Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton earlier Monday morning, the sheriff said.

The deputy, who was not identified, was on his motorcycle when a vehicle turned in front of him, Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

[Previous story, published at 10:47 a.m. ET]

An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.

