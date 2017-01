(CNN) An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.

"The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today," OPD tweeted along with video of a flag-draped casket. "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words."

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Authorities have identified the suspect as Markeith Loyd.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

At least 14 schools are on lockdown as the manhunt continues, Orange County Public Schools said.