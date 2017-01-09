Fort Worth police suspend officer in controversial arrest video

Story highlights Officer's 10-day suspension comes after internal affairs investigation into an arrest captured on social media

Fort Worth police said they hope to repair their relationship with the community

(CNN) A Fort Worth officer seen in a Facebook video arresting a woman who called police after a neighbor allegedly assaulted her young son has been suspended without pay for 10 days, authorities said Monday.

Officer William A. Martin's suspension came after an internal affairs investigation into the December 21 incident, which also resulted in the woman's two teenage daughters being taken into custody.

The cell phone video, which was posted to Facebook that evening, sparked outrage and allegations of racism. Martin is white and the woman, Jacqueline Craig, and her daughters are black.

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald acknowledged some officers make mistakes and deserved to be fired, but he doesn't believe that's the case for Martin.

"Officer Martin was contrite. He's ready to get back to work. He is very sorry for what has transpired," Fitzgerald said.

