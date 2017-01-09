Fort Lauderdale shooting suspect faces federal charges Monday

Story highlights If convicted, Esteban Santiago could be sentenced to death

He's suspected of killing five people and wounding several more at the Fort Lauderdale airport

(CNN) Esteban Santiago has already confessed to shooting up a Fort Lauderdale airport, authorities said, killing five people in the country's latest mass shooting.

But on Monday, he will appear in federal court for the first time to face three charges. If convicted of any one of them, Santiago, 26, could be sentenced to death.

Several new developments have surfaced about the attack, the victims and how the suspect may have "slipped through the cracks." Here's what we know:

The suspect's background and travels

Suspect Esteban Santiago is being held in federal custody in Florida.

-- Santiago, a security guard living in Alaska, had served in the US Army Reserve and the Alaska Army National Guard. He completed a 10-month tour of Iraq from 2010 to 2011.