Story highlights Closing arguments are expected Tuesday

It's unclear whether Dylann Roof will speak directly to jurors again

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) Dylann Roof's federal trial is nearing its final chapter.

The prosecution and defense rested on Monday, bringing to a close days of heartbreaking testimony from family and friends of victims who were killed in the June 2015 massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Closing arguments in the case are expected Tuesday. Jury deliberations could begin soon afterward. Jurors are tasked with deciding whether Roof will get a death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Roof, an avowed white supremacist, killed nine people at the historically black church.

Prosecutors argue that he's a calculating killer who deserves the death penalty because of his motive, his lack of remorse and the shooting's impact on the victims' families.