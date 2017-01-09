Breaking News

CNN 10 - January 10, 2017

Updated 4:48 PM ET, Mon January 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

January 10, 2017

Our three main stories today on CNN 10: America's position on North Korea's potential nuclear threat, how the U.S. Senate confirmation process works for presidential Cabinet nominees, and where airplanes land for the last time.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 program.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10