What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Great Britain's Heather Watson serves during a Hopman Cup match in Perth, Australia, on Friday, January 6.
Stetson Lawrence falls off a bull during a Professional Bull Riders event in New York on Friday, January 6.
Ice swimming world champion Julia Wittig races in a lake in Burghausen, Germany, on Friday, January 6.
Norwegian skier Leif Kristian Haugen loses his balance during a World Cup event in Adelboden, Switzerland, on Saturday, January 7.
Villanova's Josh Hart dunks the ball during a college basketball game against Marquette on Saturday, January 7. Hart scored 19 points as the top-ranked Wildcats won 93-81.
Canada's Anthony Cirelli celebrates a goal during the semifinals of the World Junior Championship on Wednesday, January 4. The Canadians defeated Sweden 5-2.
Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler throws from his own end zone during an NFL playoff game against Oakland on Saturday, January 7. The Texans won 27-14. It was their first playoff win since 2012.
Robert Marchand, 105, reacts after setting a track cycling record for his age group on Wednesday, January 4. Marchand rode 22.547 kilometers (14.010 miles) in an hour.
Philadelphia's Gerald Henderson, left, falls over Boston's Marcus Smart while trying to block a shot on Friday, January 6.
German ski jumper Markus Eisenbichler soars over Innsbruck, Austria, during the Four Hills Tournament on Tuesday, January 3.
Tra Holder is mobbed by his Arizona State teammates after sinking two free throws to beat Colorado 78-77 on Thursday, January 5.
Robotic jockeys control camels during the Liwa Sports Festival in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, January 3.
American hockey players rush to goalie Tyler Parsons after winning the World Junior Championship on Thursday, January 5. The United States defeated Canada in a shootout.
Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown scores the opening touchdown in the Steelers' playoff win over Miami on Sunday, January 8. Brown had two touchdowns and 124 receiving yards in the 30-12 victory.
Phoenix guard Devin Booker is fouled by Miami's Wayne Ellington during an NBA game in Phoenix on Tuesday, January 3.
Cricket fans dressed as commentator Richie Benaud cheer on Australia during a Test match against Pakistan on Wednesday, January 4.
Carlo Vellutino rides a motorcycle during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally on Thursday, January 5. The stage started in Argentina and ended in Bolivia.
Ryan Moore hits a shot during the third round of the Tournament of Champions on Saturday, January 7. The tournament in Kapalua, Hawaii, is only open to those who won a PGA Tour event last year.
Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva heads the ball during a French Cup match against Bastia on Saturday, January 7. PSG rolled to a 7-0 victory.
Ruby Miller, left, competes in the British Cyclo-Cross Championships on Sunday, January 8.
Columbus forward Nick Foligno is upended during an NHL game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, January 7. Columbus won 16 straight games this season -- one short of the NHL record.
Georgia Tech's Tadric Jackson has the ball knocked away by Louisville' Ray Spalding, top left, during a game in Atlanta on Saturday, January 7.
Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch lies in the snow after crashing Wednesday, January 4, in Innsbruck, Austria. Stoch went on to win the Four Hills Tournament.
James Madison head coach Mike Houston is doused after the Dukes won the FCS championship game on Saturday, January 7. James Madison defeated Youngstown State 28-14 in Frisco, Texas.
Roberta Vinci hits a forehand Wednesday, January 4, during a second-round match at the Brisbane International in Australia.
Italian luger Emanuel Rieder competes in a World Cup event in Schonau am Konigssee, Germany, on Friday, January 6.
A bull rider enters the arena before the start of a Professional Bull Riders event in New York on Friday, January 6.
