Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to win the championship game of the College Football Playoff on Tuesday, January 10. Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31 for its first national title since 1981. The Tigers also avenged their loss to Alabama in last year's title game. Hide Caption 1 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Great Britain's Heather Watson serves during a Hopman Cup match in Perth, Australia, on Friday, January 6. Hide Caption 2 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Green Bay wide receiver Randall Cobb catches a "Hail Mary" pass for a touchdown during an NFL playoff game against the New York Giants on Sunday, January 8. The play came at the end of the first half and gave the Packers a 14-6 lead. Cobb had three touchdowns in the game as Green Bay won 38-13. Hide Caption 3 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Stetson Lawrence falls off a bull during a Professional Bull Riders event in New York on Friday, January 6. Hide Caption 4 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Ice swimming world champion Julia Wittig races in a lake in Burghausen, Germany, on Friday, January 6. Hide Caption 5 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Seattle wide receiver Paul Richardson makes a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch during an NFL playoff game against Detroit on Saturday, January 7. Seattle won 26-6. Hide Caption 6 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Norwegian skier Leif Kristian Haugen loses his balance during a World Cup event in Adelboden, Switzerland, on Saturday, January 7. Hide Caption 7 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Villanova's Josh Hart dunks the ball during a college basketball game against Marquette on Saturday, January 7. Hart scored 19 points as the top-ranked Wildcats won 93-81. Hide Caption 8 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Canada's Anthony Cirelli celebrates a goal during the semifinals of the World Junior Championship on Wednesday, January 4. The Canadians defeated Sweden 5-2. Hide Caption 9 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler throws from his own end zone during an NFL playoff game against Oakland on Saturday, January 7. The Texans won 27-14. It was their first playoff win since 2012. Hide Caption 10 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Robert Marchand, 105, reacts after setting a track cycling record for his age group on Wednesday, January 4. Marchand rode 22.547 kilometers (14.010 miles) in an hour. Hide Caption 11 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Philadelphia's Gerald Henderson, left, falls over Boston's Marcus Smart while trying to block a shot on Friday, January 6. Hide Caption 12 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Novak Djokovic holds up his trophy after winning the Qatar Open final on Saturday, January 7. Behind him were human statues of past Qatar Open champions, including Djokovic himself (raising the trophy). Djokovic defeated Andy Murray in the final, ending Murray's 28-match unbeaten run. Hide Caption 13 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos German ski jumper Markus Eisenbichler soars over Innsbruck, Austria, during the Four Hills Tournament on Tuesday, January 3. Hide Caption 14 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Tra Holder is mobbed by his Arizona State teammates after sinking two free throws to beat Colorado 78-77 on Thursday, January 5. Hide Caption 15 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Robotic jockeys control camels during the Liwa Sports Festival in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, January 3. Hide Caption 16 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos American hockey players rush to goalie Tyler Parsons after winning the World Junior Championship on Thursday, January 5. The United States defeated Canada in a shootout. Hide Caption 17 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown scores the opening touchdown in the Steelers' playoff win over Miami on Sunday, January 8. Brown had two touchdowns and 124 receiving yards in the 30-12 victory. Hide Caption 18 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Phoenix guard Devin Booker is fouled by Miami's Wayne Ellington during an NBA game in Phoenix on Tuesday, January 3. Hide Caption 19 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Cricket fans dressed as commentator Richie Benaud cheer on Australia during a Test match against Pakistan on Wednesday, January 4. Hide Caption 20 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Carlo Vellutino rides a motorcycle during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally on Thursday, January 5. The stage started in Argentina and ended in Bolivia. Hide Caption 21 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Ryan Moore hits a shot during the third round of the Tournament of Champions on Saturday, January 7. The tournament in Kapalua, Hawaii, is only open to those who won a PGA Tour event last year. Hide Caption 22 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva heads the ball during a French Cup match against Bastia on Saturday, January 7. PSG rolled to a 7-0 victory. Hide Caption 23 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Ruby Miller, left, competes in the British Cyclo-Cross Championships on Sunday, January 8. Hide Caption 24 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Columbus forward Nick Foligno is upended during an NHL game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, January 7. Columbus won 16 straight games this season -- one short of the NHL record. Hide Caption 25 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Georgia Tech's Tadric Jackson has the ball knocked away by Louisville' Ray Spalding, top left, during a game in Atlanta on Saturday, January 7. Hide Caption 26 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch lies in the snow after crashing Wednesday, January 4, in Innsbruck, Austria. Stoch went on to win the Four Hills Tournament. Hide Caption 27 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos James Madison head coach Mike Houston is doused after the Dukes won the FCS championship game on Saturday, January 7. James Madison defeated Youngstown State 28-14 in Frisco, Texas. Hide Caption 28 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Roberta Vinci hits a forehand Wednesday, January 4, during a second-round match at the Brisbane International in Australia. Hide Caption 29 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Italian luger Emanuel Rieder competes in a World Cup event in Schonau am Konigssee, Germany, on Friday, January 6. Hide Caption 30 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos A bull rider enters the arena before the start of a Professional Bull Riders event in New York on Friday, January 6. Hide Caption 31 of 32