What a shot! 31 amazing sports photos

Updated 9:20 PM ET, Mon January 9, 2017

Green Bay wide receiver Randall Cobb catches a "Hail Mary" pass for a touchdown during an NFL playoff game against the New York Giants on Sunday, January 8. The play came at the end of the first half and gave the Packers a 14-6 lead. Cobb had three touchdowns in the game as Green Bay won 38-13.
Great Britain&#39;s Heather Watson serves during a Hopman Cup match in Perth, Australia, on Friday, January 6.
Great Britain's Heather Watson serves during a Hopman Cup match in Perth, Australia, on Friday, January 6.
Stetson Lawrence falls off a bull during a Professional Bull Riders event in New York on Friday, January 6.
Stetson Lawrence falls off a bull during a Professional Bull Riders event in New York on Friday, January 6.
Ice swimming world champion Julia Wittig races in a lake in Burghausen, Germany, on Friday, January 6.
Ice swimming world champion Julia Wittig races in a lake in Burghausen, Germany, on Friday, January 6.
Seattle wide receiver Paul Richardson makes a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch during an NFL playoff game against Detroit on Saturday, January 7. Seattle won 26-6.
Norwegian skier Leif Kristian Haugen loses his balance during a World Cup event in Adelboden, Switzerland, on Saturday, January 7.
Norwegian skier Leif Kristian Haugen loses his balance during a World Cup event in Adelboden, Switzerland, on Saturday, January 7.
Villanova&#39;s Josh Hart dunks the ball during a college basketball game against Marquette on Saturday, January 7. Hart scored 19 points as the top-ranked Wildcats won 93-81.
Villanova's Josh Hart dunks the ball during a college basketball game against Marquette on Saturday, January 7. Hart scored 19 points as the top-ranked Wildcats won 93-81.
Canada&#39;s Anthony Cirelli celebrates a goal during the semifinals of the World Junior Championship on Wednesday, January 4. The Canadians defeated Sweden 5-2.
Canada's Anthony Cirelli celebrates a goal during the semifinals of the World Junior Championship on Wednesday, January 4. The Canadians defeated Sweden 5-2.
Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler throws from his own end zone during an NFL playoff game against Oakland on Saturday, January 7. The Texans won 27-14. It was their first playoff win since 2012.
Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler throws from his own end zone during an NFL playoff game against Oakland on Saturday, January 7. The Texans won 27-14. It was their first playoff win since 2012.
Robert Marchand, 105, reacts after setting a track cycling record for his age group on Wednesday, January 4. Marchand rode 22.547 kilometers (14.010 miles) in an hour.
Robert Marchand, 105, reacts after setting a track cycling record for his age group on Wednesday, January 4. Marchand rode 22.547 kilometers (14.010 miles) in an hour.
Philadelphia&#39;s Gerald Henderson, left, falls over Boston&#39;s Marcus Smart while trying to block a shot on Friday, January 6.
Philadelphia's Gerald Henderson, left, falls over Boston's Marcus Smart while trying to block a shot on Friday, January 6.
Novak Djokovic holds up his trophy after winning the Qatar Open final on Saturday, January 7. Behind him were human statues of past Qatar Open champions, including Djokovic himself (raising the trophy). Djokovic &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/07/tennis/tennis-qatar-djokovic-murray/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;defeated Andy Murray in the final,&lt;/a&gt; ending Murray&#39;s 28-match unbeaten run.
Novak Djokovic holds up his trophy after winning the Qatar Open final on Saturday, January 7. Behind him were human statues of past Qatar Open champions, including Djokovic himself (raising the trophy). Djokovic defeated Andy Murray in the final, ending Murray's 28-match unbeaten run.
German ski jumper Markus Eisenbichler soars over Innsbruck, Austria, during the Four Hills Tournament on Tuesday, January 3.
German ski jumper Markus Eisenbichler soars over Innsbruck, Austria, during the Four Hills Tournament on Tuesday, January 3.
Tra Holder is mobbed by his Arizona State teammates after sinking two free throws to beat Colorado 78-77 on Thursday, January 5.
Tra Holder is mobbed by his Arizona State teammates after sinking two free throws to beat Colorado 78-77 on Thursday, January 5.
Robotic jockeys control camels during the Liwa Sports Festival in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, January 3.
Robotic jockeys control camels during the Liwa Sports Festival in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, January 3.
American hockey players rush to goalie Tyler Parsons after winning the World Junior Championship on Thursday, January 5. The United States defeated Canada in a shootout.
American hockey players rush to goalie Tyler Parsons after winning the World Junior Championship on Thursday, January 5. The United States defeated Canada in a shootout.
Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown scores the opening touchdown in the Steelers&#39; playoff win over Miami on Sunday, January 8. Brown had two touchdowns and 124 receiving yards in the 30-12 victory.
Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown scores the opening touchdown in the Steelers' playoff win over Miami on Sunday, January 8. Brown had two touchdowns and 124 receiving yards in the 30-12 victory.
Phoenix guard Devin Booker is fouled by Miami&#39;s Wayne Ellington during an NBA game in Phoenix on Tuesday, January 3.
Phoenix guard Devin Booker is fouled by Miami's Wayne Ellington during an NBA game in Phoenix on Tuesday, January 3.
Cricket fans dressed as commentator Richie Benaud cheer on Australia during a Test match against Pakistan on Wednesday, January 4.
Cricket fans dressed as commentator Richie Benaud cheer on Australia during a Test match against Pakistan on Wednesday, January 4.
Carlo Vellutino rides a motorcycle during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally on Thursday, January 5. The stage started in Argentina and ended in Bolivia.
Carlo Vellutino rides a motorcycle during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally on Thursday, January 5. The stage started in Argentina and ended in Bolivia.
Ryan Moore hits a shot during the third round of the Tournament of Champions on Saturday, January 7. The tournament in Kapalua, Hawaii, is only open to those who won a PGA Tour event last year.
Ryan Moore hits a shot during the third round of the Tournament of Champions on Saturday, January 7. The tournament in Kapalua, Hawaii, is only open to those who won a PGA Tour event last year.
Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva heads the ball during a French Cup match against Bastia on Saturday, January 7. PSG rolled to a 7-0 victory.
Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva heads the ball during a French Cup match against Bastia on Saturday, January 7. PSG rolled to a 7-0 victory.
Ruby Miller, left, competes in the British Cyclo-Cross Championships on Sunday, January 8.
Ruby Miller, left, competes in the British Cyclo-Cross Championships on Sunday, January 8.
Columbus forward Nick Foligno is upended during an NHL game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, January 7. Columbus won 16 straight games this season -- one short of the NHL record.
Columbus forward Nick Foligno is upended during an NHL game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, January 7. Columbus won 16 straight games this season -- one short of the NHL record.
Georgia Tech&#39;s Tadric Jackson has the ball knocked away by Louisville&#39; Ray Spalding, top left, during a game in Atlanta on Saturday, January 7.
Georgia Tech's Tadric Jackson has the ball knocked away by Louisville' Ray Spalding, top left, during a game in Atlanta on Saturday, January 7.
Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch lies in the snow after crashing Wednesday, January 4, in Innsbruck, Austria. Stoch went on to win the Four Hills Tournament.
Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch lies in the snow after crashing Wednesday, January 4, in Innsbruck, Austria. Stoch went on to win the Four Hills Tournament.
James Madison head coach Mike Houston is doused after the Dukes won the FCS championship game on Saturday, January 7. James Madison defeated Youngstown State 28-14 in Frisco, Texas.
James Madison head coach Mike Houston is doused after the Dukes won the FCS championship game on Saturday, January 7. James Madison defeated Youngstown State 28-14 in Frisco, Texas.
Roberta Vinci hits a forehand Wednesday, January 4, during a second-round match at the Brisbane International in Australia.
Roberta Vinci hits a forehand Wednesday, January 4, during a second-round match at the Brisbane International in Australia.
Italian luger Emanuel Rieder competes in a World Cup event in Schonau am Konigssee, Germany, on Friday, January 6.
Italian luger Emanuel Rieder competes in a World Cup event in Schonau am Konigssee, Germany, on Friday, January 6.
A bull rider enters the arena before the start of a Professional Bull Riders event in New York on Friday, January 6.
A bull rider enters the arena before the start of a Professional Bull Riders event in New York on Friday, January 6.
Gustavo Gallego rides a quad bike during the third stage of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, January 4. The stage started in the Argentine city of San Miguel de Tucuman and ended in San Salvador de Jujuy. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/03/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0103/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 29 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Gustavo Gallego rides a quad bike during the third stage of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, January 4. The stage started in the Argentine city of San Miguel de Tucuman and ended in San Salvador de Jujuy.
Take a look at 31 amazing sports photos from January 3 through January 9.