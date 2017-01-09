Extreme skier's head for heights

Photos: Scaling new heights Jeremie Heitz is one of the world's foremost extreme skiers, known for his aggressive, fast-paced approach. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Scaling new heights The Swiss set himself the task of skiing down 15 Alpine mountain faces with a gradient of 50 degrees or steeper. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Scaling new heights The project has been played out in his film, "La Liste," which also doubles as an homage to the forefathers of extreme skiing. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Scaling new heights The whole project was 18 months in the making and involved aborted attempts, avalanches and crashes. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Scaling new heights Now Heitz has set his sights on tackling a ski from 8,000 meters high in the Himalayas. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Scaling new heights Many of the descents, as high as 4,000m, proved arduous with Heitz having to climb to the mountains first. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Scaling new heights He then took his skis off his back to find the perfect spot from which to ski down. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Scaling new heights And from there he tackled the slopes all the way down to the bottom often at break-neck speed. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Scaling new heights With a stepfather working in mountain rescue and with friends who have died on the slopes, he is well aware of the dangers. Hide Caption 9 of 10