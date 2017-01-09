Breaking News

Extreme skier's head for heights

Updated 8:22 AM ET, Mon January 9, 2017

Jeremie Heitz is one of the world's foremost extreme skiers, known for his aggressive, fast-paced approach.
The Swiss set himself the task of skiing down 15 Alpine mountain faces with a gradient of 50 degrees or steeper.
The project has been played out in his film, "La Liste," which also doubles as an homage to the forefathers of extreme skiing.
The whole project was 18 months in the making and involved aborted attempts, avalanches and crashes.
Now Heitz has set his sights on tackling a ski from 8,000 meters high in the Himalayas.
Many of the descents, as high as 4,000m, proved arduous with Heitz having to climb to the mountains first.
He then took his skis off his back to find the perfect spot from which to ski down.
And from there he tackled the slopes all the way down to the bottom often at break-neck speed.
With a stepfather working in mountain rescue and with friends who have died on the slopes, he is well aware of the dangers.
But Heitz argues he could be killed in a car crash, and plans to further push the boundaries of extreme skiing.
Jeremie Heitz sets out to tackle 15 of the Alp's steepest ascents in a nod to the forefathers of extreme skiing.