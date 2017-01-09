Extreme skier's head for heights

Extreme skier's head for heightsUpdated 8:22 AM ET, Mon January 9, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Scaling new heightsJeremie Heitz is one of the world's foremost extreme skiers, known for his aggressive, fast-paced approach.Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Scaling new heightsThe Swiss set himself the task of skiing down 15 Alpine mountain faces with a gradient of 50 degrees or steeper.Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Scaling new heightsThe project has been played out in his film, "La Liste," which also doubles as an homage to the forefathers of extreme skiing.Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Scaling new heightsThe whole project was 18 months in the making and involved aborted attempts, avalanches and crashes.Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Scaling new heightsNow Heitz has set his sights on tackling a ski from 8,000 meters high in the Himalayas.Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Scaling new heightsMany of the descents, as high as 4,000m, proved arduous with Heitz having to climb to the mountains first.Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Scaling new heightsHe then took his skis off his back to find the perfect spot from which to ski down.Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Scaling new heightsAnd from there he tackled the slopes all the way down to the bottom often at break-neck speed.Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Scaling new heightsWith a stepfather working in mountain rescue and with friends who have died on the slopes, he is well aware of the dangers.Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Scaling new heightsBut Heitz argues he could be killed in a car crash, and plans to further push the boundaries of extreme skiing.Hide Caption 10 of 10Jeremie Heitz sets out to tackle 15 of the Alp's steepest ascents in a nod to the forefathers of extreme skiing.More from SportLindsey Vonn still 'positive' despite 13th-placed finish on World Cup returnLindsey Vonn's World Cup return on hold in AustriaNBA: When football met basketballRams hire Sean McVay, making him youngest head coach in NFL historyLindsey Vonn: Ski star returns after 'hardest recovery of my career'