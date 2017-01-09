Story highlights Democrats complained Trump's Cabinet picks had not disclosed enough information

A slate of confirmation hearings is set to begin this week

(CNN) The White House lambasted Senate Republicans Monday for allowing confirmation hearings to proceed on some of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees before their government ethics vetting is complete.

Calling such a move a disservice to the American people, White House spokesman Josh Earnest declared GOP lawmakers were buckling under pressure from the soon-to-be Republican president.

"It does appear now that Republicans in the Senate are forming their own 'cheap suit caucus.' That's not a commentary on their wardrobe, it's a commentary on the fact they are folding and rubber stamping ... the nominees of the incoming Trump administration," Earnest said, suggesting the moves run counter to Trump's campaign message.

"It sounds like a lot of Americans who voted to drain the swamp aren't getting what they hoped for, even before their guy takes office," he said.

Democrats complained over the weekend that Senate Republicans, in conjunction with Trump's transition team, were rushing the confirmations of key Cabinet picks before the required vetting by the Office of Government Ethics.

