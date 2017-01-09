Most memorable lines from CNN's Bernie Sanders town hall

Story highlights Sanders ran a failed bid for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 election

Washington (CNN) Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders sat down with CNN's Chris Cuomo for a town hall Monday night to have a "serious discussion about the issues impacting the American people," he said.

Sanders, who ran a failed bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton, is a progressive leader whose views will help shape the future of the Democratic Party in the wake of Donald Trump's election.

Here's a look at the night's most memorable lines:

On Trump's honesty

"We are dealing with a man who, in many respects is ... a pathological liar," said Sanders. "Time after time after time he says stuff that is blatantly, absolutely untrue."

