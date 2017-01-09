Breaking News

Official: US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian boats

By Barbara Starr and Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 8:42 AM ET, Mon January 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Iranian former president and head of the Expediency Council, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani arrives for a press conference after registering his candidacy for the upcoming Assembly of Experts elections at the interior ministry in Tehran on December 21, 2015. The 86-member Assembly's role is to monitor the work of the supreme leader, currently Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (portrayed in the background). The poll will coincide in February 2016 with parliamentary elections, which could see more moderates and reformists chosen on the back of Iran's recent nuclear deal with world powers. AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE / AFP / ATTA KENARE (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)
Iranian former president and head of the Expediency Council, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani arrives for a press conference after registering his candidacy for the upcoming Assembly of Experts elections at the interior ministry in Tehran on December 21, 2015. The 86-member Assembly's role is to monitor the work of the supreme leader, currently Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (portrayed in the background). The poll will coincide in February 2016 with parliamentary elections, which could see more moderates and reformists chosen on the back of Iran's recent nuclear deal with world powers. AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE / AFP / ATTA KENARE (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    The US and Iran through the years

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • The Strait of Hormuz is situated between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf
  • The incident is the latest tense encounter between the United States and Iran

(CNN)A US Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said Monday, citing initial reports.

Iranian vessels approached a US Navy ship near the strait in five separate instances at high rates of speed, the official said. The US Navy ship fired warning shots once, the official said.
    The incident is the latest tense encounter between the two countries in and over waters near Iran over the months.
    These brushes have included Iranian rocket launches, drones flying over US vessels and the capture of US sailors.
    They've come against the backdrop of renewed US diplomatic contacts with Iran, which has triggered a political backlash among Iranian hardliners, including Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps.
    Read More

    Strait of Hormuz

    What&#39;s behind Iran&#39;s provocations in the Persian Gulf
    What's behind Iran's provocations in the Persian Gulf
    The Strait of Hormuz, where the latest incident took place, is situated between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.
    In September, Iran threatened to shoot down two US Navy aircraft as they were flying just inside the strait, a US defense official said. The EP-3 and P-8 planes were in international airspace but "near Iranian airspace."
    In August, US Navy patrol craft fired three warning shots at an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps boat after US officials said it had harassed that patrol craft.
    Another US patrol craft and a Kuwaiti Navy ship were also harassed in the incident, which took place in the northern end of the Persian Gulf.