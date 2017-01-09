Official: US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian boats

Story highlights The Strait of Hormuz is situated between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf

(CNN) A US Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said Monday, citing initial reports.

Iranian vessels approached a US Navy ship near the strait in five separate instances at high rates of speed, the official said. The US Navy ship fired warning shots once, the official said.

The incident is the latest tense encounter between the two countries in and over waters near Iran over the months.

These brushes have included Iranian rocket launches, drones flying over US vessels and the capture of US sailors

They've come against the backdrop of renewed US diplomatic contacts with Iran, which has triggered a political backlash among Iranian hardliners, including Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps.

