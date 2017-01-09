Republicans may speed up parts of Obamacare replacement

Story highlights GOP leaders are looking to move faster on replacing Obamacare

Republicans are under criticism for looking to repeal the health care law without a replacement ready

Washington (CNN) Senate Republican leaders, under growing criticism for not having their own alternative to Obamacare, are actively exploring moving more quickly to replace key elements of the law earlier in the year.

They are looking at folding some new health care provisions as part of the bill to repeal Obamacare, a proposal that Congress could enact as soon as this month, according to senior GOP aides and a top party leader. It's unclear what new provisions -- if any -- the GOP will ultimately include in the repeal bill.

But the fact that they are now actively discussing this idea is an implicit recognition that they need to move more quickly to replace at least aspects of a law they are determined to repeal immediately.

"We're looking at trying to find some way to do that," said Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican leader, when asked about adding new provisions in the repeal bill. "We're looking to do as much as we can do in the (repeal) bill."

