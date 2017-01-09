Rand Paul: Obamacare replacement 'full of the consensus opinions'

Story highlights Paul says GOP should repeal and replace Obamacare on the same day

He says his replacement plan is nearly complete

(CNN) Sen. Rand Paul, who said Monday his replacement Obamacare proposal is nearly complete, continued to push for his fellow Senate Republicans vote to replace the health care reform law the same day they repeal it.

The Kentucky senator, who is also a physician, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Monday his replacement bill will be "full of the consensus opinions on replacement" and will "ensure the most amount of people at the least amount of cost."

"I completely disagree with those who say we either don't have a plan or have to wait," Paul said. "There are about 50 replacement bills that have been out there for years."

Paul's plan would push for the establishment of health savings accounts and allow insurers to offer pared down health plans currently outlawed.

Read More