Obama thanks Hollywood in note to Golden Globes nominees

(CNN) While Hollywood took aim at Donald Trump on Sunday night's Golden Globes, President Barack Obama thanked the filmmakers and actors in a message in the show's program.

According to the program, first obtained by the Hollywood Reporter , Obama thanked this year's nominees for promoting diversity and for inspiring "to find deeper meaning in our shared humanity."

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment and have not yet received a response.

Obama praised the nominees for using their talents to help audiences see each other better and celebrating both triumphs and flaws in humanity.

"By enabling us to see ourselves in each other and creating a space for the many narratives that reflect our rich and collective history, they remind us of the power of our voices and ideas and the ways they can shape our world for the better," Obama wrote in the letter, written on White House letterhead.

