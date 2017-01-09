Obama: US climate efforts can withstand 'near-term politics'

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama argued Monday the election of Donald Trump and a GOP Congress will not stop US efforts to fight climate change and spur clean energy development.

The essay published online Monday in the journal Science goes through the scientific case for actions the administration has taken on climate change, energy efficiency and emissions, and Obama makes several pointed references to the possible impacts of "near-term politics" on his agenda and the planet as a whole.

"Left unchecked, the continued growth of (greenhouse gas) emissions could cause global average temperatures to increase by another 4°C or more by 2100 and by 1.5 to 2 times as much in many midcontinent and far northern locations," Obama wrote. "Although our understanding of the impacts of climate change is increasingly and disturbingly clear, there is still debate about the proper course for U.S. policy -- a debate that is very much on display during the current presidential transition.

"But putting near-term politics aside, the mounting economic and scientific evidence leave me confident that trends toward a clean-energy economy that have emerged during my presidency will continue and that the economic opportunity for our country to harness that trend will only grow," he wrote.

"We have long known, on the basis of a massive scientific record, that the urgency of acting to mitigate climate change is real and cannot be ignored," he wrote, adding that "the trend toward a cleaner power sector can be sustained regardless of near-term federal policies."