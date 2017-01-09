Pence menagerie lands in Washington

Story highlights Mike Pence flew to Washington Monday

He was joined by his family and their pets

Washington (CNN) They disembarked not two-by-two, but one-by-one.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, his family -- including cats Pickle and Oreo, plus bunny Marlon Bundo -- traveled Monday from Indiana to Andrews Air Force Base aboard an Air Force 737, which will officially be known as Air Force Two once Pence is sworn in.

Pence's daughter, Charlotte, and wife, Karen, carried Oreo and Pickle off the plane, per the pool report. Marlon Bundo, named by Charlotte for actor Marlon Brando, was placed into the motorcade by an aide.

Alas, the transition was a bit much for Pickle, who got sick on the plane.

The Pences are big into pets: The family snake is reportedly in Mississippi with their son, Michael, a Marine. And the family's beloved 13-year-old beagle, Maverick, passed away just days before the election.

Heavy hearts today. Our beagle of 13 years passed away quietly last night. Rest In Peace, Maverick. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/JPnFvsHB3Y — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 26, 2016

