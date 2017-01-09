Story highlights Khizr Khan first spoke out against Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention

Jeff Sessions was picked by Trump to head up the Department of Justice

(CNN) Gold Star father and Donald Trump critic Khizr Khan is voicing his opposition to the President-elect's attorney general nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions.

"I urge you to think beyond partisan politics as you consider this nomination," Khan said in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee made public Monday. "Thirty years ago, a bipartisan group of senators rejected Mr. Sessions' nomination to be a federal judge. His record since then does not give us any reason to believe that those senators were in error."

Khan, who first spoke out against Trump at last summer's Democratic National Convention, went on to claim that the Alabama senator does not have the best interests of all Americans at heart.

"The most minimal standard for leading the Department of Justice must be a demonstrated commitment to pursuing justice for all Americans. Mr. Sessions fails to meet that standard."