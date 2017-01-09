Story highlights Meryl Streep criticized Donald Trump during an award acceptance speech Sunday night

Trump defended himself in a series of Tweets Monday morning

(CNN) Kellyanne Conway brushed aside actress Meryl Streep's Golden Globes stage condemnation of President-elect Donald Trump, calling Hollywood a "myopic place" that wanted Trump to lose.

"When you tune into the Golden Globes awards show, is it always appropriate to talk politics?" Conway, Trump's campaign manager and soon-to-be senior White House adviser, said in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" Monday.

"They can say what they want, but they have to be held to account," Conway said. "Look, that is a very myopic place -- that place, this network, frankly, all wanted the election to turn out a different way."

Streep criticized Trump during an award acceptance speech Sunday night, lambasting his mocking of disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. Trump flailed his arms in a way that mimicked Kovaleski's disability while attacking the journalist for saying that Trump had mischaracterized his post-September 11, 2001 reporting on Muslims' reaction to the terrorist attacks.

"It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can't get it out of my head, because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life," Streep said.

Read More