Washington (CNN) House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz said Monday he will continue to investigate Hillary Clinton's use of a primary email server while leading the State Department, but claimed he "won't be a cheerleader" for President-elect Donald Trump.

"Just because there was a political election doesn't mean it goes away," the Utah Republican said of the Clinton investigation.

He called the classified emails that surfaced on the server "the largest breach of security in the history of the State Department."

The FBI decided not to recommend charges against Clinton, though their months-long investigation -- and last-minute reopening of it -- cast a pall over her campaign.

Chaffetz also told reporters his committee will continue its executive oversight role ‎and said that could include probing issues arising in the Trump administration.

