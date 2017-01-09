Jared Kushner to be named senior adviser to the president

(CNN) Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior transition official told CNN Monday.

The 35-year-old businessman-turned-political strategist played a key part in his father-in-law's presidential campaign and his new position is expected to test the limit of federal anti-nepotism rules.

The move comes ahead of a Wednesday news conference in which Trump is expected to detail how he plans to manage his company's potential conflicts-of-interest after he enters the White House.

Ivanka Trump's title will most likely remain simply "first daughter" and -- unlike her husband -- nothing more official, a transition official told CNN Monday. The source said it hasn't been decided yet whether she will have a West Wing office and her specific portfolio likely won't be announced for a while.

But Trump is expected to make clear in the presser that his daughter will not be running his company while he is in the White House.

Read More