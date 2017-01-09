Story highlights Betsy DeVos's Senate confirmation hearing is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Elizabeth Warren is a senator on the committee conducting that hearing

Washington (CNN) In a scathing 16-page letter addressed to Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary, Sen. Elizabeth Warren gave a preview Monday of the questioning that Democrats plan to engage in during cabinet confirmation hearings that are set to begin this week.

"There is no precedent for an Education Department Secretary nominee with your lack of experience in public education," wrote Senator Warren. "While past nominees for Secretary of Education have served as teachers, school system leaders, and governors, and came to the Department of Education with deep executive experience in public education, you have held no such position. As such, your nomination provides the Senate and the public with few clues about your actual policy positions on a host of critical issues."

When asked for response to Warren's letter, Trump transition team responded with a statement: "The Secretary designate is looking forward to her confirmation hearing on Wednesday and responding to questions from all members on the Senate HELP committee."