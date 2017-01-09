Ryan to meet with Trump aides on tax reform

Story highlights Ryan and Trump agree on cutting taxes and simplifying the tax code

Their agreement on taxes ends there

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan and his team will meet with members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team Monday evening to discuss the House GOP tax reform framework, a senior House GOP aide told CNN.

Ryan and his team will walk Trump's transition team through the House GOP tax proposal released last year in the Republican Party's "A Better Way" agenda.

The senior House GOP aide deferred to the Trump transition team to confirm the participants coming from their side.

"The purpose of tonight's meeting is to walk through the tax reform plan House Republicans put forward last year in our 'Better Way' agenda," the aide said. "This is a priority issue for the incoming administration and the House and Chairman (Kevin) Brady will lead those efforts for us this year."

