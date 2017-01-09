(CNN) The theater has always been as much a place for political commentary as for glitzy escapism, but the 2016 election and its aftermath has led the denizens of Broadway to be especially outspoken.

First, Vice President-Elect Mike Pence's appearance at a November showing of Hamilton set off a firestorm of controversy mere days after the election. Then, this Sunday, Hillary Clinton attended a Broadway showing of the Color Purple where it was she, and not just the actors, who garnered the most applause.

The two incidents couldn't have been more different, although they both served to illustrate the ever-blurring line between art and politics. Let's compare them:

Hillary Clinton's standing ovation

And @HillaryClinton brings down the house at @BwayColorPurple before it even starts pic.twitter.com/StPppMD2cq — Logan Culwell-Block (@loganculwell) January 8, 2017

When: Sunday, January 8th, 12 days before the Presidential Inauguration

