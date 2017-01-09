Sanders gets heated with Trump-supporting small business owner

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders and a Donald Trump supporter shared a heated moment Monday night during CNN's town hall event as the Democrat was pressed on Obama administration regulations.

Jim Jacobs, who said he was a small business owner, told the Vermont senator he was concerned about the effects of what he called a raft of burdensome regulations.

"The devil is in the details. We've got to see what those regulations are," Sanders said, not giving an inch.

Sanders said he wouldn't rule out reconsidering some regulations, but added he didn't know which ones the man was citing.

"It's very easy to blame Barack Obama for everything, by the way. Some of those regulations may be state, may be local," the Vermont senator said.

Read More