David M. Perry is an associate professor of history at Dominican University in Illinois. He writes regularly at his blog: How Did We Get Into This Mess? Follow him on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) After legendary actress Meryl Streep focused her criticism of Donald Trump on his mocking of Serge Kovaleski (a well-respected New York Times reporter who has a physical disability) -- calling it the 2016 "performance" that broke her heart -- an all-too-familiar debate followed.

Opponents of Trump wondered, yet again, how a man whose public actions were so grotesque could be elected. Defenders shared videos of Trump making mock-spastic motions when taunting other, non-disabled, people, and claiming this was somehow a defense of his actions. As usual, this conversation failed to take the next step.

As the father of a boy with Down syndrome and a journalist devoted to covering the struggle for disability rights, I have two requests. Of those on the left, I ask: Instead of focusing on Trump's insults, let your horror at his bullying motivate you to learn more about the needs of and threats to disabled Americans, and organize around those issues. Better yet, lend support to disabled leaders already engaged in the struggle. Of those on the right, I ask: If you really believe that Trump is not an ableist bully, then prove it by doing the same thing.

Although Streep's critics engaged in the ritual of pretending that art is apolitical and Streep was out of line, her remarks against Trump were really pretty mild, making three key points over about six minutes: Actors come from all around the world, so protect immigration rights and don't demonize foreigners. Freedom of the press is important. And Trump's bullying and mockery should be replaced by empathy.

As a reminder, Trump, back in 2015, falsely claimed that Kovaleski had changed a story about Muslims in New Jersey celebrating 9/11. As Trump lied, he made fake spastic movements and pretended to have a disabled arm. Streep, onstage, recalled this moment and lamented that "The person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back." Trump, on Twitter , denigrated Streep's acting career and once again claimed he hadn't mocked Kovaleski's disability, but characterized him as "groveling" and once again lied about whether Kovaleski had changed his story. Neither side acknowledged Kovaleski's agency or his voice in any of this.