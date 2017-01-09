Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, is the longest-serving independent in the history of Congress. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders, right, leads a sit-in organized by the Congress of Racial Equality in 1962. The demonstration was staged to oppose housing segregation at the University of Chicago. It was Chicago's first civil rights sit-in.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders takes the oath of office to become the mayor of Burlington, Vermont, in 1981. He ran as an independent and won the race by 10 votes.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders, right, tosses a baseball before a minor-league game in Vermont in 1984. U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, center, was also on hand.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight In 1987, Sanders and a group of Vermont musicians recorded a spoken-word folk album. "We Shall Overcome" was first released as a cassette that sold about 600 copies. When Sanders entered the U.S. presidential race in 2015, the album surged in online sales. But at a CNN town hall, Sanders said, "It's the worst album ever recorded."

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders reads mail at his campaign office in Burlington in 1990. He was running for the U.S. House of Representatives after an unsuccessful bid in 1988.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight In 1990, Sanders defeated U.S. Rep. Peter Smith in the race for Vermont's lone House seat. He won by 16 percentage points.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders sits next to President Bill Clinton in 1993 before the Congressional Progressive Caucus held a meeting at the White House. Sanders co-founded the caucus in 1991 and served as its first chairman.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Barack Obama, then a U.S. senator, endorses Sanders' Senate bid at a rally in Burlington in 2006.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders takes part in a swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in January 2007. He won his Senate seat with 65% of the vote.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders chats with Dr. John Matthew, director of The Health Center in Plainfield, Vermont, in May 2007. Sanders was in Plainfield to celebrate a new source of federal funding for The Health Center.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders speaks to reporters in 2010 about the Obama administration's push to extend Bush-era tax cuts. Three days later, Sanders held a filibuster against the reinstatement of the tax cuts. His speech, which lasted more than eight hours, was published in book form in 2011. It is called "The Speech: A Historic Filibuster on Corporate Greed and the Decline of Our Middle Class."

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders and U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller, chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, walk to a news conference on Capitol Hill in 2014. Sanders was chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight In March 2015, Sanders speaks in front of letters and petitions asking Congress to reject proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight In July 2015, two months after announcing he would be seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for President, Sanders spoke to nearly 10,000 supporters in Madison, Wisconsin. "Tonight we have made a little bit of history," he said. "You may know that some 25 candidates are running for President of the United States, but tonight we have more people at a meeting for a candidate for President of the United States than any other candidate has."

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Seconds after Sanders took the stage for a campaign rally in August 2015, a dozen protesters from Seattle's Black Lives Matter chapter jumped barricades and grabbed the microphone from the senator. Holding a banner that said "Smash Racism," two of the protesters -- Marissa Johnson, left, and Mara Jacqueline Willaford -- began to address the crowd.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders shakes hands with Hillary Clinton at a Democratic debate in Las Vegas on October 13. The hand shake came after Sanders' take on the Clinton email scandal. "Let me say something that may not be great politics, but the secretary is right -- and that is that the American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails," Sanders said. "Enough of the emails, let's talk about the real issues facing the United States of America."

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders embraces Remaz Abdelgader, a Muslim student, during an October 2015 event at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Asked what he would do about Islamophobia in the United States, Sanders said he was determined to fight racism and "build a nation in which we all stand together as one people."

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders waves while walking in a Veterans Day parade in Lebanon, New Hampshire, in November 2015.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders sits with Killer Mike at the Busy Bee Cafe in Atlanta in November 2015. That evening, the rapper and activist introduced Sanders at a campaign event in the city. "I'm talking about a revolutionary," Killer Mike told supporters. "In my heart of hearts, I truly believe that Sen. Bernie Sanders is the right man to lead this country."

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Comedian Larry David and Sanders appear together on "Saturday Night Live" on February 6. David has taken the role of Sanders in a series of sketches throughout the campaign season.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders and his wife, Jane, wave to the crowd during a primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire, on February 9. Sanders defeated Clinton in the New Hampshire primary with 60% of the vote, becoming the first Jewish candidate to win a presidential primary.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on March 7. Sanders won the state's primary the next day, an upset that delivered a sharp blow to Clinton's hopes of quickly securing the nomination.

Photos: Bernie Sanders in the spotlight Sanders speaks at a campaign event in New York's Washington Square Park on April 13.