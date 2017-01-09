Breaking News

Obama's final report card: Did he live up to his promise?

Updated 4:24 PM ET, Mon January 9, 2017

Barack Obama is sworn in as the 44th President of the United States on January 20, 2009. His wife, Michelle, is holding the Bible as he takes the oath of office, and they are joined by their daughters, Malia and Sasha. An estimated 1.5 million people attended the inauguration as Obama became the nation's first African-American President.
Barack Obama is sworn in as the 44th President of the United States on January 20, 2009. His wife, Michelle, is holding the Bible as he takes the oath of office, and they are joined by their daughters, Malia and Sasha. An estimated 1.5 million people attended the inauguration as Obama became the nation's first African-American President.
The Obamas share a moment on a freight elevator as they head to one of the inaugural balls on January 20, 2009. "It was quite chilly, so the President removed his tuxedo jacket and put it over the shoulders of his wife," White House photographer Pete Souza said. "Then they had a semi-private moment as staff members and Secret Service agents tried not to look."
The Obamas share a moment on a freight elevator as they head to one of the inaugural balls on January 20, 2009. "It was quite chilly, so the President removed his tuxedo jacket and put it over the shoulders of his wife," White House photographer Pete Souza said. "Then they had a semi-private moment as staff members and Secret Service agents tried not to look."
Obama wears 3-D glasses during a Super Bowl viewing at the White House on February 1, 2009.
Obama wears 3-D glasses during a Super Bowl viewing at the White House on February 1, 2009.
Obama speaks with aides in the White House Oval Office on February 4, 2009. From left are Senior Advisor Pete Rouse, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Phil Schiliro, Senior Advisor David Axelrod, National Economic Council Director Lawrence Summers and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel.
Obama speaks with aides in the White House Oval Office on February 4, 2009. From left are Senior Advisor Pete Rouse, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Phil Schiliro, Senior Advisor David Axelrod, National Economic Council Director Lawrence Summers and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel.
Vice President Joe Biden watches Obama sign the economic stimulus bill on February 17, 2009. The goal was to stimulate the country's staggering economy by increasing federal spending and cutting taxes.
Vice President Joe Biden watches Obama sign the economic stimulus bill on February 17, 2009. The goal was to stimulate the country's staggering economy by increasing federal spending and cutting taxes.
Obama acknowledges applause before addressing a joint session of Congress for the first time on February 24, 2009. The President focused on the three priorities of the budget he presented to Congress later in the week: energy, health care and education.
Obama acknowledges applause before addressing a joint session of Congress for the first time on February 24, 2009. The President focused on the three priorities of the budget he presented to Congress later in the week: energy, health care and education.
A boy touches Obama's hair in the Oval Office on May 8, 2009. "A temporary White House staffer, Carlton Philadelphia, brought his family to the Oval Office for a farewell photo with President Obama," White House photographer Pete Souza said. "Carlton's son softly told the President he had just gotten a haircut like President Obama, and asked if he could feel the President's head to see if it felt the same as his."
A boy touches Obama's hair in the Oval Office on May 8, 2009. "A temporary White House staffer, Carlton Philadelphia, brought his family to the Oval Office for a farewell photo with President Obama," White House photographer Pete Souza said. "Carlton's son softly told the President he had just gotten a haircut like President Obama, and asked if he could feel the President's head to see if it felt the same as his."
Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor after announcing her as a Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday, May 26. Sotomayor went on to become the court's first Hispanic justice.
Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor after announcing her as a Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday, May 26. Sotomayor went on to become the court's first Hispanic justice.
The President returns to the Oval Office after going on a hamburger run for West Wing staffers and aides on May 29, 2009.
The President returns to the Oval Office after going on a hamburger run for West Wing staffers and aides on May 29, 2009.
Obama closes his eyes before taping his weekly radio address at the White House on June 2, 2009.
Obama closes his eyes before taping his weekly radio address at the White House on June 2, 2009.
Obama tours the Great Pyramid and Sphinx in Giza, Egypt, on June 4, 2009. In a speech at Cairo University, Obama pledged to "seek a new beginning between the United States and Muslims around the world," imploring America and the Islamic world to drop their suspicions of one another and forge new alliances.
Obama tours the Great Pyramid and Sphinx in Giza, Egypt, on June 4, 2009. In a speech at Cairo University, Obama pledged to "seek a new beginning between the United States and Muslims around the world," imploring America and the Islamic world to drop their suspicions of one another and forge new alliances.
Obama places a flower at the Buchenwald Memorial as he visits the former concentration camp in Germany on June 5, 2009.
Obama places a flower at the Buchenwald Memorial as he visits the former concentration camp in Germany on June 5, 2009.
Sasha Obama hides behind an Oval Office sofa as she sneaks up on her father on August 5, 2009. Sasha was 7 when her father took office. Malia was 10.
Sasha Obama hides behind an Oval Office sofa as she sneaks up on her father on August 5, 2009. Sasha was 7 when her father took office. Malia was 10. See more pictures of Malia and Sasha Obama since their father was elected President
Obama stands on stage before delivering remarks to service members in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 26, 2009. &quot;Of all the privileges I have as President, I have no greater honor than serving as your commander in chief,&quot; Obama said in his speech.
Obama stands on stage before delivering remarks to service members in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 26, 2009. "Of all the privileges I have as President, I have no greater honor than serving as your commander in chief," Obama said in his speech.
Obama salutes during the dignified transfer of Army Sgt. Dale R. Griffin on October 29, 2009. The President traveled to an Air Force base in Dover, Delaware, to meet a plane carrying the bodies of 18 Americans killed in Afghanistan.
Obama salutes during the dignified transfer of Army Sgt. Dale R. Griffin on October 29, 2009. The President traveled to an Air Force base in Dover, Delaware, to meet a plane carrying the bodies of 18 Americans killed in Afghanistan.
The President fist-bumps custodian Lawrence Lipscomb in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 3, 2009.
The President fist-bumps custodian Lawrence Lipscomb in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 3, 2009.
Obama poses with a diploma and gold medal after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/WORLD/europe/10/09/nobel.peace.prize/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;accepting the Nobel Peace Prize&lt;/a&gt; in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, 2009. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it honored Obama for his &quot;extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.&quot; Obama was the fourth U.S. President to win the Novel Peace Prize. Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter also received the award.
Obama poses with a diploma and gold medal after accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, 2009. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it honored Obama for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." Obama was the fourth U.S. President to win the Novel Peace Prize. Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter also received the award.
The President talks on a cell phone as he steps off Marine One in Baltimore on January 29, 2010.
The President talks on a cell phone as he steps off Marine One in Baltimore on January 29, 2010.
Obama plays with his daughters in the White House Rose Garden during a snowstorm on February 6, 2010.
Obama plays with his daughters in the White House Rose Garden during a snowstorm on February 6, 2010.
Obama calls a member of Congress to discuss health care reform on March 19, 2010. A bill passed the Senate in December 2009, but there were intense negotiations before it could pass the House. The bill passed 219-212 after more than a year of bitter partisan debate. All 178 Republicans opposed it, along with 34 Democrats.
Obama calls a member of Congress to discuss health care reform on March 19, 2010. A bill passed the Senate in December 2009, but there were intense negotiations before it could pass the House. The bill passed 219-212 after more than a year of bitter partisan debate. All 178 Republicans opposed it, along with 34 Democrats.
Obama signs the Affordable Care Act -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/POLITICS/03/23/health.care.main/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his health care overhaul&lt;/a&gt; -- on March 23, 2010. It was the biggest expansion of health care guarantees in more than four decades, and it represented a significant step toward the goal of universal coverage, which has been sought by every Democratic President since Harry Truman.
Obama signs the Affordable Care Act -- his health care overhaul -- on March 23, 2010. It was the biggest expansion of health care guarantees in more than four decades, and it represented a significant step toward the goal of universal coverage, which has been sought by every Democratic President since Harry Truman.
Obama takes the stage on a rainy day outside of Chicago on May 31, 2010. He was scheduled to give a Memorial Day speech. &quot;When the lightning began, the Secret Service told the President that it was too dangerous to proceed,&quot; White House photographer Pete Souza said. &quot;He took the stage by himself and informed the audience that his speech was canceled and that for everyone&#39;s safety, they should return to their buses. Later, he boarded a few of the buses to thank them for attending and apologized for not being able to speak.&quot;
Obama takes the stage on a rainy day outside of Chicago on May 31, 2010. He was scheduled to give a Memorial Day speech. "When the lightning began, the Secret Service told the President that it was too dangerous to proceed," White House photographer Pete Souza said. "He took the stage by himself and informed the audience that his speech was canceled and that for everyone's safety, they should return to their buses. Later, he boarded a few of the buses to thank them for attending and apologized for not being able to speak."
Obama takes questions at the G-20 Summit in Toronto on June 27, 2010. &quot;We came to Toronto with three specific goals: to make sure the global (economic) recovery is strong and durable; to continue reforming the financial system; and to address the range of global issues that affect our prosperity and security. And we made progress in each of these areas,&quot; Obama said.
Obama takes questions at the G-20 Summit in Toronto on June 27, 2010. "We came to Toronto with three specific goals: to make sure the global (economic) recovery is strong and durable; to continue reforming the financial system; and to address the range of global issues that affect our prosperity and security. And we made progress in each of these areas," Obama said.
The President puts his toe on a scale as White House travel director Marvin Nicholson tries to weigh himself in Austin, Texas, on August 8, 2010.
The President puts his toe on a scale as White House travel director Marvin Nicholson tries to weigh himself in Austin, Texas, on August 8, 2010.
Obama hosted a working dinner with Mideast leaders on September 1, 2010. With Obama, from left, are Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan&#39;s King Abdullah II. Obama said he was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/POLITICS/09/01/mideast.peace.talks/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;cautiously hopeful&quot;&lt;/a&gt; that talks could achieve a two-state solution to the long-running Mideast conflict.
Obama hosted a working dinner with Mideast leaders on September 1, 2010. With Obama, from left, are Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II. Obama said he was "cautiously hopeful" that talks could achieve a two-state solution to the long-running Mideast conflict.
Obama shoots baskets before speaking at Cleveland State University on October 31, 2010.
Obama shoots baskets before speaking at Cleveland State University on October 31, 2010.
The President greets U.S. troops after an unannounced flight to Afghanistan on December 3, 2010. The U.S. combat mission ended in Afghanistan in December 2014, but American troops &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/06/politics/obama-to-speak-on-afghanistan-wednesday-morning/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;remain in the country&lt;/a&gt; to support Afghan forces and counterterrorism operations.
The President greets U.S. troops after an unannounced flight to Afghanistan on December 3, 2010. The U.S. combat mission ended in Afghanistan in December 2014, but American troops remain in the country to support Afghan forces and counterterrorism operations.
Obama prays in the Oval Office with co-chairs of the National Prayer Breakfast on January 27, 2011. From left are U.S. Rep. Heath Shuler, U.S. Rep. Tom Coburn, U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller, Obama, former Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor.
Obama prays in the Oval Office with co-chairs of the National Prayer Breakfast on January 27, 2011. From left are U.S. Rep. Heath Shuler, U.S. Rep. Tom Coburn, U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller, Obama, former Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor.
The first family tours the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 19, 2011. Obama visited Brazil, Chile and El Salvador during his trip to Latin America.
The first family tours the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 19, 2011. Obama visited Brazil, Chile and El Salvador during his trip to Latin America.
Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden after a teleconference call about Libya on April 5, 2011. Obama &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/POLITICS/03/28/us.libya/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;committed U.S. forces&lt;/a&gt; to the U.N.-authorized mission in Libya, and he told the American people there were strategic and moral reasons to act. Failure to do so, he said, would have allowed Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi to unleash his military on his own people.
Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden after a teleconference call about Libya on April 5, 2011. Obama committed U.S. forces to the U.N.-authorized mission in Libya, and he told the American people there were strategic and moral reasons to act. Failure to do so, he said, would have allowed Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi to unleash his military on his own people.
Obama and members of his national security team monitor the mission against Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011. &quot;Fourteen people crammed into the room, the President sitting in a folding chair on the corner of the table&#39;s head,&quot; said CNN&#39;s Peter Bergen as he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/30/politics/obama-osama-bin-laden-raid-situation-room/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;relived the bin Laden raid&lt;/a&gt; five years later. &quot;They sat in this room until the SEALs returned to Afghanistan.&quot; &lt;em&gt;(Editor&#39;s note: The classified document in front of Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)&lt;/em&gt;
Obama and members of his national security team monitor the mission against Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011. "Fourteen people crammed into the room, the President sitting in a folding chair on the corner of the table's head," said CNN's Peter Bergen as he relived the bin Laden raid five years later. "They sat in this room until the SEALs returned to Afghanistan." (Editor's note: The classified document in front of Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)
Obama and the first lady enjoy a glass of Guinness as they &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/POLITICS/05/23/obama.ireland/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;visit his ancestral home&lt;/a&gt; of Moneygall, Ireland, on May 23, 2011. Moneygall is believed to be the birthplace of one of his great-great-great grandfathers.
Obama and the first lady enjoy a glass of Guinness as they visit his ancestral home of Moneygall, Ireland, on May 23, 2011. Moneygall is believed to be the birthplace of one of his great-great-great grandfathers.
Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis with students in London on May 24, 2011.
Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis with students in London on May 24, 2011.
During his state visit to England, Obama was also able to meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The first couple gave the queen a handmade leather-bound album with rare memorabilia and photographs that highlighted the visit by her parents -- King George VI and Queen Elizabeth -- to the United States in 1939. To Prince Philip, they gave a custom-made set of pony bits and shanks and a set of horseshoes worn by a recently retired champion carriage horse.
The Obamas were given copies of letters in the royal archives from a number of U.S. presidents to Queen Victoria. Michelle Obama also was given an antique broach in the form of roses made of gold and red coral.
During his state visit to England, Obama was also able to meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The first couple gave the queen a handmade leather-bound album with rare memorabilia and photographs that highlighted the visit by her parents -- King George VI and Queen Elizabeth -- to the United States in 1939. To Prince Philip, they gave a custom-made set of pony bits and shanks and a set of horseshoes worn by a recently retired champion carriage horse.
The Obamas were given copies of letters in the royal archives from a number of U.S. presidents to Queen Victoria. Michelle Obama also was given an antique broach in the form of roses made of gold and red coral.
Obama greets Hugh Hills, 85, in front of Hills&#39; tornado-damaged home in Joplin, Missouri, on May 29, 2011. It was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/22/us/joplin-tornado-anniversary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the deadliest tornado to hit American soil&lt;/a&gt; since the National Weather Service began keeping records in 1950. Nearly 160 people were killed.
Obama greets Hugh Hills, 85, in front of Hills' tornado-damaged home in Joplin, Missouri, on May 29, 2011. It was the deadliest tornado to hit American soil since the National Weather Service began keeping records in 1950. Nearly 160 people were killed.
Obama talks backstage with Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett before a reception in Philadelphia on June 30, 2011.
Obama talks backstage with Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett before a reception in Philadelphia on June 30, 2011.
Obama shakes the prosthetic hand of Army Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Arthur Petry on July 12, 2011. Petry was at the White House &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/POLITICS/07/12/medal.of.honor/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to receive the Medal of Honor.&lt;/a&gt; The Army Ranger lost his hand while tossing an enemy grenade away from fellow soldiers in Afghanistan.
Obama shakes the prosthetic hand of Army Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Arthur Petry on July 12, 2011. Petry was at the White House to receive the Medal of Honor. The Army Ranger lost his hand while tossing an enemy grenade away from fellow soldiers in Afghanistan.
Obama does pushups on the White House basketball court after a member of the Harlem Globetrotters made a shot on April 9, 2012.
Obama does pushups on the White House basketball court after a member of the Harlem Globetrotters made a shot on April 9, 2012.
During an event on April 18, 2012, Obama looks out of the famous Rosa Parks bus that was restored by the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. &quot;I just sat in there for a moment and pondered the courage and tenacity that is part of our very recent history but is also part of that long line of folks who sometimes are nameless, oftentimes didn&#39;t make the history books, but who constantly insisted on their dignity, their share of the American dream,&quot; the President said.
During an event on April 18, 2012, Obama looks out of the famous Rosa Parks bus that was restored by the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. "I just sat in there for a moment and pondered the courage and tenacity that is part of our very recent history but is also part of that long line of folks who sometimes are nameless, oftentimes didn't make the history books, but who constantly insisted on their dignity, their share of the American dream," the President said.
Obama congratulates cadets as they receive their diplomas from the U.S. Air Force Academy on May 23, 2012.
Obama congratulates cadets as they receive their diplomas from the U.S. Air Force Academy on May 23, 2012.
The Obamas take in the Chicago skyline on June 15, 2012. The Obamas lived in Chicago before he was President, and they still own a home there.
The Obamas take in the Chicago skyline on June 15, 2012. The Obamas lived in Chicago before he was President, and they still own a home there.
Obama faces off with Mitt Romney at a presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, on October 16, 2012. Obama &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/11/06/politics/election-2012/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was re-elected&lt;/a&gt; with 332 electoral votes to Romney&#39;s 206.
Obama faces off with Mitt Romney at a presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, on October 16, 2012. Obama was re-elected with 332 electoral votes to Romney's 206.
Obama pretends to be caught in Spider-Man&#39;s web as he interacts with Nicholas Tamarin, 3, just outside the Oval Office on October 26, 2012. Nicholas, son of White House aide Nate Tamarin, had been out trick-or-treating. &quot;The President told me that this was his favorite picture of the year when he saw it hanging in the West Wing a couple of weeks later,&quot; White House photographer Pete Souza said.
Obama pretends to be caught in Spider-Man's web as he interacts with Nicholas Tamarin, 3, just outside the Oval Office on October 26, 2012. Nicholas, son of White House aide Nate Tamarin, had been out trick-or-treating. "The President told me that this was his favorite picture of the year when he saw it hanging in the West Wing a couple of weeks later," White House photographer Pete Souza said.
Obama takes the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony on January 21, 2013. He is the 17th President to win a second term.
Obama takes the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony on January 21, 2013. He is the 17th President to win a second term.
Obama kisses his wife during the inaugural parade in Washington. Sasha, left, takes a photo of her sister, Malia.
Obama kisses his wife during the inaugural parade in Washington. Sasha, left, takes a photo of her sister, Malia.
The President &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/23/politics/mideast-obama-trip/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;takes a tour&lt;/a&gt; of the ancient city of Petra during a visit to Jordan on March 23, 2013. He was accompanied by a University of Jordan tourism professor, and all other visitors kept well away -- except for a few stray cats.
The President takes a tour of the ancient city of Petra during a visit to Jordan on March 23, 2013. He was accompanied by a University of Jordan tourism professor, and all other visitors kept well away -- except for a few stray cats.
Obama and four former U.S. Presidents attend the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center and Museum on April 25, 2013. From left are Obama, Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.
Obama and four former U.S. Presidents attend the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center and Museum on April 25, 2013. From left are Obama, Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.
Obama looks to see if it&#39;s still raining at a White House news conference on May 16, 2013.
Obama looks to see if it's still raining at a White House news conference on May 16, 2013.
Obama takes a photo with a sleeping boy at the White House during a Father&#39;s Day ice cream social on June 14, 2013.
Obama takes a photo with a sleeping boy at the White House during a Father's Day ice cream social on June 14, 2013.
Obama and the first lady tour an old slave house on Senegal&#39;s Goree Island on June 27, 2013. It was part of a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/28/politics/gallery/obama-in-africa/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;three-nation tour in Africa.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;For an African-American -- and an African-American President -- to be able to visit this site, I think (it) gives me even greater motivation in terms of the defense of human rights around the world,&quot; Obama said.
Obama and the first lady tour an old slave house on Senegal's Goree Island on June 27, 2013. It was part of a three-nation tour in Africa. "For an African-American -- and an African-American President -- to be able to visit this site, I think (it) gives me even greater motivation in terms of the defense of human rights around the world," Obama said.
Bo, one of the Obamas&#39; dogs, hangs out in the Outer Oval Office as the President begins his day on November 6, 2013. &quot;Each morning, the President always enters through this door rather than the direct outside door to the Oval Office,&quot; White House photographer Pete Souza said.
Bo, one of the Obamas' dogs, hangs out in the Outer Oval Office as the President begins his day on November 6, 2013. "Each morning, the President always enters through this door rather than the direct outside door to the Oval Office," White House photographer Pete Souza said.
Advisers Ben Rhodes, left, and Tony Blinken show their approval as Obama discusses Iran negotiations with Secretary of State John Kerry on November 23, 2013. Two years later, after arduous talks that spanned 20 months, negotiators &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/14/politics/iran-nuclear-deal/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reached a landmark deal&lt;/a&gt; aimed at reining in Iran&#39;s nuclear program. The essential idea behind the deal is that in exchange for limits on its nuclear activities, Iran would get relief from sanctions while being allowed to continue its atomic program for peaceful purposes.
Advisers Ben Rhodes, left, and Tony Blinken show their approval as Obama discusses Iran negotiations with Secretary of State John Kerry on November 23, 2013. Two years later, after arduous talks that spanned 20 months, negotiators reached a landmark deal aimed at reining in Iran's nuclear program. The essential idea behind the deal is that in exchange for limits on its nuclear activities, Iran would get relief from sanctions while being allowed to continue its atomic program for peaceful purposes.
Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron pose for a selfie with Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt during Nelson Mandela&#39;s memorial service in Johannesburg on December 10, 2013. Some &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2013/12/10/obama-takes-selfie-with-british-danish-prime-ministers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;thought it was tasteless,&lt;/a&gt; considering the occasion.
Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron pose for a selfie with Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt during Nelson Mandela's memorial service in Johannesburg on December 10, 2013. Some thought it was tasteless, considering the occasion.
Obama tosses a football in the Oval Office on January 6, 2014.
Obama tosses a football in the Oval Office on January 6, 2014.
Obama greets locals in Phoenix after touring a model home of a nonprofit&#39;s housing development on January 8, 2014.
Obama greets locals in Phoenix after touring a model home of a nonprofit's housing development on January 8, 2014.
Obama works on his computer aboard Air Force One on February 19, 2014.
Obama works on his computer aboard Air Force One on February 19, 2014.
Aides laugh as the President swats a fly in the Oval Office on May 6, 2014.
Aides laugh as the President swats a fly in the Oval Office on May 6, 2014.
Obama slides across a counter to pose with staff members at a Shake Shack restaurant in Washington on May 16, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden, lower right, also did the same. &quot;The President normally does a group photo with restaurant staff when he stops for lunch or dinner,&quot; White House Photographer Pete Souza said.
Obama slides across a counter to pose with staff members at a Shake Shack restaurant in Washington on May 16, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden, lower right, also did the same. "The President normally does a group photo with restaurant staff when he stops for lunch or dinner," White House Photographer Pete Souza said.
Obama, center, walks with the parents of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl after making a statement about &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/31/world/asia/afghanistan-bergdahl-release/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bergdahl&#39;s release&lt;/a&gt; on May 31, 2014. Bergdahl had been held captive in Afghanistan for nearly five years, and the Taliban released him in exchange for five U.S.-held prisoners.
Obama, center, walks with the parents of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl after making a statement about Bergdahl's release on May 31, 2014. Bergdahl had been held captive in Afghanistan for nearly five years, and the Taliban released him in exchange for five U.S.-held prisoners.
The President sits for a 3-D-printed bust being produced by the Smithsonian Institution on June 9, 2014. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2014/12/02/new-video-provides-behind-scenes-look-first-3d-printed-presidential-portraits&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See the final product&lt;/a&gt; from the White House Maker Faire, which highlighted the importance of 3-D printing and other technologies that help people design and build new things.
The President sits for a 3-D-printed bust being produced by the Smithsonian Institution on June 9, 2014. See the final product from the White House Maker Faire, which highlighted the importance of 3-D printing and other technologies that help people design and build new things.
Obama tries out a driving simulator July 15, 2014, as he tours the Turner-Fairbank Highway Research Center in McLean, Virginia. The simulator was meant to demonstrate the types of &quot;smart&quot; vehicles being developed at the center.
Obama tries out a driving simulator July 15, 2014, as he tours the Turner-Fairbank Highway Research Center in McLean, Virginia. The simulator was meant to demonstrate the types of "smart" vehicles being developed at the center.
The President delivers a statement on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/14/us/gallery/ferguson-missouri-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri,&lt;/a&gt; on August 18, 2014. The St. Louis suburb was in turmoil after Darren Wilson, a white police officer, fatally shot Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager. &quot;Ours is a nation of laws: of citizens who live under them and for the citizens who enforce them,&quot; Obama said. &quot;So, to a community in Ferguson that is rightly hurting and looking for answers, let me call once again for us to seek some understanding rather than simply holler at each other. Let&#39;s seek to heal rather than to wound each other.&quot;
The President delivers a statement on the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, on August 18, 2014. The St. Louis suburb was in turmoil after Darren Wilson, a white police officer, fatally shot Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager. "Ours is a nation of laws: of citizens who live under them and for the citizens who enforce them," Obama said. "So, to a community in Ferguson that is rightly hurting and looking for answers, let me call once again for us to seek some understanding rather than simply holler at each other. Let's seek to heal rather than to wound each other."
Obama leaves the White House briefing room after speaking about various topics on August 28, 2014. But &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2014/08/28/that-time-obama-wore-a-tan-suit-and-twitter-freaked-out/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the reaction on Twitter&lt;/a&gt; was largely focused on his rarely worn tan suit.
Obama leaves the White House briefing room after speaking about various topics on August 28, 2014. But the reaction on Twitter was largely focused on his rarely worn tan suit.
Obama visits Stonehenge on September 5, 2014. White House photographer Pete Souza recalled that day: &quot;We were at the NATO summit in Wales when someone mentioned to the President that Stonehenge wasn&#39;t that far away. &#39;Let&#39;s go,&#39; he said. So when the summit ended, we took a slight detour on the way back to Air Force One.&quot;
Obama visits Stonehenge on September 5, 2014. White House photographer Pete Souza recalled that day: "We were at the NATO summit in Wales when someone mentioned to the President that Stonehenge wasn't that far away. 'Let's go,' he said. So when the summit ended, we took a slight detour on the way back to Air Force One."
Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington on September 30, 2014.
Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington on September 30, 2014.
Obama hugs Ebola survivor Nina Pham in the Oval Office on October 24, 2014. Pham, one of two Dallas nurses diagnosed with the virus, was declared Ebola-free after being treated at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The other nurse, Amber Vinson, was treated in Atlanta and also declared Ebola-free.
Obama hugs Ebola survivor Nina Pham in the Oval Office on October 24, 2014. Pham, one of two Dallas nurses diagnosed with the virus, was declared Ebola-free after being treated at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The other nurse, Amber Vinson, was treated in Atlanta and also declared Ebola-free.
The President walks along the White House Colonnade on January 22, 2015.
The President walks along the White House Colonnade on January 22, 2015.
Obama delivers remarks at the Edmund Pettis Bridge on the 50th anniversary of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/06/us/gallery/selma-bloody-sunday-1965/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Bloody Sunday,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; when marchers were brutally beaten in Selma, Alabama, as they demonstrated for voting rights in 1965.
Obama delivers remarks at the Edmund Pettis Bridge on the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when marchers were brutally beaten in Selma, Alabama, as they demonstrated for voting rights in 1965.
Obama poses with the world&#39;s fastest man, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, at an event in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 9, 2015.
Obama poses with the world's fastest man, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, at an event in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 9, 2015.
Obama&#39;s wave aligns with a rainbow as he boards Air Force One in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 9, 2015.
Obama's wave aligns with a rainbow as he boards Air Force One in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 9, 2015.
Obama speaks next to comedian Keegan-Michael Key, who is playing Luther, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2015/04/26/whcd-sot-obama-anger-translator-luther.cnn/video/playlists/correspondents-dinner/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Obama&#39;s anger translator,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents&#39; Association on April 25, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/26/politics/white-house-correspondents-dinner-obama-top-10/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See the top 10 jokes from the dinner&lt;/a&gt;
Obama speaks next to comedian Keegan-Michael Key, who is playing Luther, "Obama's anger translator," at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association on April 25, 2015. See the top 10 jokes from the dinner
Obama says goodbye to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi from a West Wing hallway on April 29, 2015.
Obama says goodbye to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi from a West Wing hallway on April 29, 2015.
The President speaks at a White House event that recognized emerging global entrepreneurs on May 11, 2015.
The President speaks at a White House event that recognized emerging global entrepreneurs on May 11, 2015.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with Obama &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/08/politics/barack-obama-angela-merkel-photo-germany-mountains/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;near the Bavarian Alps&lt;/a&gt; on June 8, 2015. Obama and other world leaders were in Germany for the annual G-7 Summit. &quot;Merkel asked the leaders and outreach guests to make their way to a bench for a group photograph,&quot; White House Photographer Pete Souza said. &quot;The President happened to sit down first, followed closely by the Chancellor. I only had time to make a couple of frames before the background was cluttered with other people.&quot;
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with Obama near the Bavarian Alps on June 8, 2015. Obama and other world leaders were in Germany for the annual G-7 Summit. "Merkel asked the leaders and outreach guests to make their way to a bench for a group photograph," White House Photographer Pete Souza said. "The President happened to sit down first, followed closely by the Chancellor. I only had time to make a couple of frames before the background was cluttered with other people."
Obama takes a photo with the &quot;Racing Presidents&quot; of the Washington Nationals baseball team on June 11, 2015. The mascots, which race at every Nationals home game, represent former U.S. Presidents -- from left, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, William Howard Taft, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. &quot;The President asked the Secret Service to stop the motorcade when he spotted The Racing Presidents,&quot; White House Photographer Pete Souza said.
Obama takes a photo with the "Racing Presidents" of the Washington Nationals baseball team on June 11, 2015. The mascots, which race at every Nationals home game, represent former U.S. Presidents -- from left, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, William Howard Taft, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. "The President asked the Secret Service to stop the motorcade when he spotted The Racing Presidents," White House Photographer Pete Souza said.
Obama sings &quot;Amazing Grace&quot; during services honoring the life of South Carolina state Sen. Clementa Pinckney on June 26, 2015. Pinckney was one of nine people &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/24/us/charleston-church-shooting-main/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed in a church shooting&lt;/a&gt; in Charleston, South Carolina.
Obama sings "Amazing Grace" during services honoring the life of South Carolina state Sen. Clementa Pinckney on June 26, 2015. Pinckney was one of nine people killed in a church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.
Obama greets audience members after speaking in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 26, 2015. He was making his first visit to his father&#39;s homeland as commander in chief.
Obama greets audience members after speaking in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 26, 2015. He was making his first visit to his father's homeland as commander in chief.
The President and first lady escort Pope Francis back inside the White House after an arrival ceremony on September 23, 2015. The Pope was on a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/22/us/gallery/pope-francis-visits-united-states/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;six-day visit of the United States&lt;/a&gt; that also scheduled stops in New York and Philadelphia.
The President and first lady escort Pope Francis back inside the White House after an arrival ceremony on September 23, 2015. The Pope was on a six-day visit of the United States that also scheduled stops in New York and Philadelphia.
Obama was playing golf in La Jolla, California, where a wedding ceremony was about to begin on October 11, 2015. &quot;The bride and groom were waiting inside, but when they looked out the window and saw the President, they decided to make their way outside,&quot; White House photographer Pete Souza said. Souza sent a copy of the photograph to the couple, Brian and Stephanie Tobe. &quot;Both wrote back to me that they were extremely grateful to have the President &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/13/living/president-obama-crashes-california-wedding/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&#39;crash&#39; their wedding.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Obama was playing golf in La Jolla, California, where a wedding ceremony was about to begin on October 11, 2015. "The bride and groom were waiting inside, but when they looked out the window and saw the President, they decided to make their way outside," White House photographer Pete Souza said. Souza sent a copy of the photograph to the couple, Brian and Stephanie Tobe. "Both wrote back to me that they were extremely grateful to have the President 'crash' their wedding."
Obama holds Ella Rhodes, daughter of Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, in the Oval Office on October 30, 2015. She was wearing an elephant costume for a Halloween event at the White House.
Obama holds Ella Rhodes, daughter of Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, in the Oval Office on October 30, 2015. She was wearing an elephant costume for a Halloween event at the White House.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld knocks on the Oval Office window December 7, 2015, during a taping of his series &quot;Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.&quot; The two &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/31/politics/barack-obama-jerry-seinfeld-comedians-in-cars-getting-coffee/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;drove around the White House&lt;/a&gt; in a 1963 Corvette Stingray, drank coffee and talked politics in the episode.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld knocks on the Oval Office window December 7, 2015, during a taping of his series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." The two drove around the White House in a 1963 Corvette Stingray, drank coffee and talked politics in the episode.
The President and the first lady meet R2-D2 and a stormtrooper for a White House screening of the new &quot;Star Wars&quot; movie on December 18, 2015.
The President and the first lady meet R2-D2 and a stormtrooper for a White House screening of the new "Star Wars" movie on December 18, 2015.
Obama cries as he talks about the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting during a White House news conference on January 5, 2016. &quot;Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad,&quot; he said, referring to the 2012 massacre that killed 26 people in Connecticut. Obama, calling for a national &quot;sense of urgency,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/05/politics/obama-executive-action-gun-control/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;unveiled a series of executive actions on guns,&lt;/a&gt; including expanded background checks.
Obama cries as he talks about the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting during a White House news conference on January 5, 2016. "Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad," he said, referring to the 2012 massacre that killed 26 people in Connecticut. Obama, calling for a national "sense of urgency," unveiled a series of executive actions on guns, including expanded background checks.
The Obamas greet Virginia McLaurin, 106, before a White House reception celebrating African-American History Month on February 18, 2016. McLaurin was so excited that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/22/politics/virginia-mclaurin-obama-meeting-video/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she started dancing,&lt;/a&gt; and the video went viral.
The Obamas greet Virginia McLaurin, 106, before a White House reception celebrating African-American History Month on February 18, 2016. McLaurin was so excited that she started dancing, and the video went viral.
Obama walks past House Speaker Paul Ryan in Washington during a St. Patrick&#39;s Day lunch with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny on March 15, 2016.
Obama walks past House Speaker Paul Ryan in Washington during a St. Patrick's Day lunch with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny on March 15, 2016.
Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up Obama&#39;s arm at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, on March 21, 2016. Obama became the first sitting U.S. President to visit Cuba since 1928, and he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/22/politics/obama-cuba-change-speech-embargo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;called for the U.S. embargo against Cuba to be lifted.&lt;/a&gt;
Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up Obama's arm at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, on March 21, 2016. Obama became the first sitting U.S. President to visit Cuba since 1928, and he called for the U.S. embargo against Cuba to be lifted.
Obama, left, and first lady Michelle Obama, right, tango with dancers during a state dinner in Buenos Aires on March 23, 2016.
Obama, left, and first lady Michelle Obama, right, tango with dancers during a state dinner in Buenos Aires on March 23, 2016.
Obama and Argentine President Mauricio Macri visit the Parque de Memoria in Buenos Aires to honor victims of Argentina&#39;s Dirty War on March 24, 2016. As a gesture of goodwill, Obama announced he would &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/23/politics/obama-argentina-visit-new-relationship/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;declassify documents&lt;/a&gt; about the U.S. role in the 1970s war.
Obama and Argentine President Mauricio Macri visit the Parque de Memoria in Buenos Aires to honor victims of Argentina's Dirty War on March 24, 2016. As a gesture of goodwill, Obama announced he would declassify documents about the U.S. role in the 1970s war.
The Obamas read a book to children at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on March 28, 2016. The Easter Egg Roll has been a White House tradition since 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes allowed children to roll eggs on the South Lawn.
The Obamas read a book to children at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on March 28, 2016. The Easter Egg Roll has been a White House tradition since 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes allowed children to roll eggs on the South Lawn.
Obama and his daughter Malia walk down the steps of Air Force One after arriving in Chicago on April 7, 2016. She &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/01/politics/malia-obama-college-decision-harvard-gap-year/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;will be attending Harvard University&lt;/a&gt; after taking a gap year, the White House announced in May.
Obama and his daughter Malia walk down the steps of Air Force One after arriving in Chicago on April 7, 2016. She will be attending Harvard University after taking a gap year, the White House announced in May.
Obama talks with Britain&#39;s Prince William, right, as William&#39;s wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, plays with their son, Prince George, on April 22, 2016. The President and his wife &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/18/politics/gallery/obamas-meet-royals/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were visiting Kensington Palace&lt;/a&gt; in London.
Obama talks with Britain's Prince William, right, as William's wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, plays with their son, Prince George, on April 22, 2016. The President and his wife were visiting Kensington Palace in London.
Obama tests virtual-reality goggles during a trade fair in Hanover, Germany, on April 25, 2016.
Obama tests virtual-reality goggles during a trade fair in Hanover, Germany, on April 25, 2016.
Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands after laying wreaths at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 27, 2016. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/27/politics/obama-hiroshima-japan/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Obama, the first sitting U.S. President to visit Hiroshima,&lt;/a&gt; called for a &quot;world without nuclear weapons&quot; during his speech.
Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands after laying wreaths at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 27, 2016. Obama, the first sitting U.S. President to visit Hiroshima, called for a "world without nuclear weapons" during his speech.
The President arrives in the White House briefing room to deliver remarks on June 23, 2016. The Supreme Court had announced that day that it was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/23/politics/immigration-supreme-court/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;evenly divided&lt;/a&gt; in a case concerning Obama&#39;s executive actions on immigration reform.
The President arrives in the White House briefing room to deliver remarks on June 23, 2016. The Supreme Court had announced that day that it was evenly divided in a case concerning Obama's executive actions on immigration reform.
Obama hugs his daughter Malia at the White House Fourth of July party in 2016. She was celebrating her 18th birthday during the party, which included musicians Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar.
Obama hugs his daughter Malia at the White House Fourth of July party in 2016. She was celebrating her 18th birthday during the party, which included musicians Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar.
The Obamas sit next to former U.S. President George W. Bush at a memorial service in Dallas for the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/08/us/philando-castile-alton-sterling-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; five police officers who were killed&lt;/a&gt; during a protest on July 7, 2016. Obama said that the nation mourned along with Dallas, but he implored Americans not to give in to despair or the fear that &quot;the center might not hold.&quot;
The Obamas sit next to former U.S. President George W. Bush at a memorial service in Dallas for the five police officers who were killed during a protest on July 7, 2016. Obama said that the nation mourned along with Dallas, but he implored Americans not to give in to despair or the fear that "the center might not hold."
Obama hugs Hillary Clinton &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/27/politics/president-obama-democratic-convention-speech/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after speaking at the Democratic National Convention&lt;/a&gt; on July 27, 2016. &quot;I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman -- not me, not Bill, nobody -- more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America,&quot; Obama said.
Obama hugs Hillary Clinton after speaking at the Democratic National Convention on July 27, 2016. "I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman -- not me, not Bill, nobody -- more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America," Obama said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Obama at the G-20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, on September 5, 2016. Obama, who had &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/05/politics/barack-obama-g20-summit-asia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a 90-minute session with Putin,&lt;/a&gt; said their talk was &quot;candid, blunt and businesslike,&quot; and included the issues of cyberintrusions and the Syrian conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Obama at the G-20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, on September 5, 2016. Obama, who had a 90-minute session with Putin, said their talk was "candid, blunt and businesslike," and included the issues of cyberintrusions and the Syrian conflict.
First lady Michelle Obama hugs former U.S. President George W. Bush during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/23/politics/smithsonian-african-american-museum-obama/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the dedication ceremony&lt;/a&gt; of the new Smithsonian museum devoted to African-American history. The museum opened in Washington on September 24, 2016. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/politics/michelle-obama-george-w-bush-friendship/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more: The friendship of Michelle Obama and George W. Bush&lt;/a&gt;
First lady Michelle Obama hugs former U.S. President George W. Bush during the dedication ceremony of the new Smithsonian museum devoted to African-American history. The museum opened in Washington on September 24, 2016. Read more: The friendship of Michelle Obama and George W. Bush
Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10, 2016. &quot;My No. 1 priority in the next two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our President-elect is successful,&quot; Obama said after meeting with Trump for about 90 minutes.
Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office on November 10, 2016. "My No. 1 priority in the next two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our President-elect is successful," Obama said after meeting with Trump for about 90 minutes.
(CNN)The opinions expressed in these commentaries are solely those of the authors.

Julian Zelizer: Obama's tenuous 'transformational' legacy

Julian Zelizer
When Barack Obama won his primary contest against Hillary Clinton in 2008, he summed up his quest for the presidency in a speech in St. Paul, Minnesota:
    "If we are willing to work for it, and fight for it, and believe in it, then I am absolutely certain that generations from now, we will be able to look back and tell our children that this was the moment when we began to provide care for the sick and good jobs to the jobless; this was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal; this was the moment when we ended a war and secured our nation and restored our image as the last, best hope on Earth. This was the moment - this was the time - when we came together to remake this great nation so that it may always reflect our very best selves, and our highest ideals."
    Elected as a transformational figure, the first African-American president soon had to face the reality of partisanship in Washington and of the limits of presidential power. And as he ends his final term in office, Obama's legacy hangs in the balance. While Obama wasn't able to achieve many of the promises — such as ending the bitter partisanship of Capitol Hill — from the perspective of 2017, he leaves behind a significant record of progress on many of the causes he described in that St. Paul speech.
    He helped to bring back the nation from a severe economic and financial crisis, while moving forward with a bold domestic agenda that vastly expanded the role of government in health care and financial regulation.
    For all the talk about President-elect Trump theoretically saving 750 Carrier jobs, Obama's economic stimulus program, including the auto bailout, actually revived the entire economy and put it back on a pattern of growth. Even when congressional Republicans obstructed everything after 2010, Obama used executive power to make some progress on issues like climate change.
    Despite many problems overseas — the chaos in Syria and the rise of ISIS — Obama pushed against the muscular approach to foreign policy embraced by his predecessor George W. Bush, exhibiting a more restrained and cautious approach to intervention overseas, with varying results (something that our writers here will explore). He put into place a historic nuclear arms agreement with Iran, and participated in the Paris Climate Agreement.
    We don't know what this will all look like even within a year.
    Some of the threat that this legacy faces is a product of Obama's own failure as a party builder. Unlike Franklin Roosevelt, who left behind a robust New Deal coalition that could protect and expand his programs once he was gone from office, Obama ends his term with Democrats in much worse shape than they were when he started. Republicans now control the governor's house or the state legislative chamber in 44 states, with full control in 25 states. Nebraska is the exception because its legislature is nonpartisan.
    If Democrats want to make sure that his legacy does not fall apart, they will have to undertake some very serious party-rebuilding efforts from day one. That will be a priority, if they are to fight back as the GOP tries to dismantle the record that Obama has left behind.
    Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow. He is the author of "Jimmy Carter" and "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He also is the co-host of the podcast "Politics & Polls."

    Sabrina Corlette: He brought health care to 20 million

    Sabrina Corlette
    Sabrina Corlette
    As a US Senator, Barack Obama would have found it hard to imagine health reform as a signature domestic policy of an Obama presidency to come. Indeed, when the 2008 financial meltdown hit, health care understandably took a back seat to jobs and the economy.
    But President Obama couldn't get away from health reform. Mounting evidence that the US health care system was on an unsustainable track forced his administration to make health reform its first major domestic policy initiative.
    The facts were unavoidable: insurance was largely inaccessible to millions of people with pre-existing health conditions, one-in-seven Americans were uninsured, medical debt was a chief cause of personal bankruptcy, and a highly inefficient health care system was swallowing an ever-growing proportion of the US economy -- over 17% at the time President Obama took office. Reforming health care became not just a priority but an economic imperative.
    Obama put his presidency on the line to achieve it. When, in the midst of an exhausting and politically divisive legislative debate, senior advisors urged the President to cut a deal and walk away, he refused. Ultimately he signed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, now called "Obamacare," into law on March 23, 2010. It was, by any measure, an historic accomplishment.
    US presidents since Harry Truman had attempted and failed to pass comprehensive health reform, but Obama did it. In spite of a rocky start and unmitigated opposition from Congressional leaders, the law has ended discrimination against people with pre-existing conditions, expanded coverage to 20 million mostly working class Americans, slowed the growth of health care costs, and created new incentives for providers to deliver higher quality care at a lower cost.
    Even with this progress, the law remains controversial. Many provisions are unpopular, particularly the penalty for people who don't maintain health coverage. Insurers have struggled financially in the law's new marketplaces, leading some to leave and many of those remaining to raise premiums. The law may be repealed. However, our nation's new leaders may find it harder than they think to unravel President Obama's namesake law and take coverage away from 20 million people.
    Final grade: A, for effort; B for execution
    Sabrina Corlette is a research professor at the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute. Follow her on Twitter.

    Ana Navarro: What Democrats and Republicans can agree on

    Ana Navarro
    Ana Navarro
    What is President Obama's legacy on immigration? A mixed bag, at best. A huge disappointment, at worst.
    Candidate Barack Obama promised in 2008 that he would pass immigration reform in the first six months of his first term. His supporters will tell you he was overwhelmed with the economic crisis and had to spend his chits on passing healthcare reform instead. His opponents will tell you he made a campaign promise to the Latino community and didn't keep his word. Bottom line, after two terms and eight years, there was no legislative immigration reform.
    He did do some things. He deported a heck of a lot of people. One of his allies, Janet Murguia, head of National Council of La Raza, referred to him as the "Deporter-in-Chief." He also signed some significant executive orders. One gave us DACA, which granted temporary status to undocumented immigrants who had been brought to the United States as children. And another gave us DAPA, allowing temporary status for their parents. The latter was found unconstitutional and never implemented. The former went into effect.
    About 665,000 young people are benefiting from DACA. But, and this is a big but, it can be revoked by President Donald Trump as soon as Day 1 of his administration. As a result, these people are living in fear and in limbo. They do not know if they will be able to continue living and studying and working legally in the country they consider their own. They do not know if the rug will be pulled from under them by a new president. They do not know if they will ever be US citizens, or if they will deported to countries that many of them barely know.
    So what's Obama's legacy on immigration? The DACA kids don't know, their friends and loved ones don't know. None of us know.
    Final grade on immigration: C
    Since in my view, immigration is not much of an Obama legacy, which makes me sad, let's talk about his biggest legacy -- the indisputable thing we can all agree on: He was the first black president of the United States.
    Folks, regardless of your political affiliation or gender or race or creed or age, the fact that Barack Obama was the first African-American elected to lead our nation is historically significant to our country. It is also personally significant to many of us.
    Did Obama's election usher in a post-racial era in America? No. It did not. There are still huge education and employment gaps between African-Americans and whites in the United States. Did it mean racism has ended? No, it did not. We've all seen shocking, racially motivated hate crimes -- whites against blacks, blacks against whites, and between every other color and ethnicity -- caught on camera in the last eight years.
    But yes, President Obama's election was hugely symbolic. It meant so much to African-American boys and girls -- like 5 year-old Jacob Philadelphia, who wanted to know if President Obama's hair was like his -- to see someone that looked like them in the White House. They now know that one day they can grow up to be president.
    It meant so much to 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin, born in the segregated South. She thought she would never live to see a black president. But she got to dance with a black president in the White House.
    It meant so much to the young men participating in President Obama's initiative, My Brother's Keeper, which offers opportunities to boys and young men of color who want to get ahead.
    It meant so much to African-American mothers and fathers to hear a president talk about the realities, the fears, the challenges of growing up black in America.
    And it meant so much to many of us non-black Americans who acknowledge that there's is much work left to be done but hope President Obama's election was one more little step towards us being a more united nation and a better community.
    Ana Navarro is a Republican strategist and commentator. Follow her on Twitter.

    Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Where's the economic growth?

    Douglas Holtz-Eakin
    Douglas Holtz-Eakin
    The Obama legacy is poor growth -- poor macroeconomic growth, poor productivity growth, and especially poor wage growth. Inflation-adjusted average hourly earnings have grown at a minuscule annual rate of 0.25% since the recovery began in June 2009. The failure to deliver a rising return to work has stressed American families and fed the populist political uprising. It is his most significant economic failure.
    That is certainly not how Obama wants to be remembered. His advocates repeatedly stress the deep recession he inherited, the recovery actions, and the average of nearly 160,000 jobs created each month that drove the unemployment rate below 5%. But the attempt to tie the recovery to Barack Obama misses two key points.
    First, any president would have acted. It is inconceivable that in circumstances that dire a new president would have sat idly by. Second, the economy was going to recover at some point; all any president's policies can do is speed things up. Thus, the issue is the quality of the recovery policies; not a case the Obama advocates can successfully make.
    The legacy is not the 5% of the labor force that finally found jobs. The legacy is the 90% of the labor force that had a job, still has a job, and continues to wait for a raise.
    Final grade: C-
    Douglas Holtz-Eakin is the president of the American Action Forum. He is a former director of the Congressional Budget Office and former chief economist of the President's Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush.

    Dorothy A. Brown: The exceptionalism of Obama's presidency

    Dorothy A. Brown
    Dorothy A. Brown
    Symbols are important. Let's talk about the exceptionalism of President Barack Obama. The Latin term sui generis comes to mind. He is not like anything else. First, his name: Barack Hussein Obama. If a writer gave that name to a character in a political novel, readers might bristle at its implausibility.
    But beyond his name, so much of Obama's life veers away from the experiences of most black Americans. He is the son of an African man, from Kenya, and was raised by a white Kansan mother and white grandparents in Hawaii -- one of the most non-black places in America. (According to the 2010 Census, its population is 1.6% black.)
    He attended an elite college preparatory high school, Punahou, in Honolulu, very selective colleges and then an even more selective law school. He was the first black editor-in-chief of the Harvard Law Review. He married a black woman who attended Princeton University and Harvard Law School. In 1993 he became a homeowner. Though he and his wife had $120,000 of student debt, he was able to pay off their student loans with proceeds from a book advance. He became a millionaire as a result of his best-selling books. His taxable income in 2005 was roughly $1.5 million.
    I could go on, but this is enough to contrast President and Mrs. Obama with their black peers.
    Most blacks do not attend college preparatory schools. Only 7% of students enrolled in selective colleges are black and of those with advanced degrees just 8.2% are black. A recent Brookings study showed that black college graduates owe more in student loans than whites and that gap increases over time.
    The unemployment rate for black college graduates is twice the rate of white college graduates. The majority of blacks are renters and not homeowners. White women are more than twice as likely to marry someone with equal or greater education as black women. Median household income for college educated blacks is $82,300 compared with $106,600 for whites.
    Barack Obama's presidency
    U
    Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
    U.S. President Barack Obama attends the Nuclear Security Summit in the Hague, Netherlands, in March 2014. As Obama's second term nears its close, here's a look at some key moments of his administration.
    First lady Michelle Obama brushes specks from the coat of then-Sen. Obama in Springfield, Illinois, just before he announced his candidacy for President in February 2007. Their daughters Malia, left, and Sasha wait in the foreground.
    First lady Michelle Obama brushes specks from the coat of then-Sen. Obama in Springfield, Illinois, just before he announced his candidacy for President in February 2007. Their daughters Malia, left, and Sasha wait in the foreground.
    Obama appears on &quot;Meet the Press&quot; with Tim Russert, right, in Des Moines, Iowa, in November 2007.
    Obama appears on "Meet the Press" with Tim Russert, right, in Des Moines, Iowa, in November 2007.
    Obama shakes hands with supporters after addressing a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, in January 2008.
    Obama shakes hands with supporters after addressing a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, in January 2008.
    Obama gives a speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in March 2008.
    Obama gives a speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in March 2008.
    Obama speaks at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver.
    Obama speaks at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver.
    Obama stands on stage in Chicago with his family after winning the presidential election on November 4, 2008.
    Obama stands on stage in Chicago with his family after winning the presidential election on November 4, 2008.
    Obama poses in the Oval Office with several former U.S. Presidents in January 2009. From left are George H. W. Bush, Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
    Obama poses in the Oval Office with several former U.S. Presidents in January 2009. From left are George H. W. Bush, Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
    Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th President of the United States on January 20, 2009.
    Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th President of the United States on January 20, 2009.
    As retired military officers stand behind him, Obama signs an executive order to close down the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2009.
    As retired military officers stand behind him, Obama signs an executive order to close down the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2009.
    Obama and Vice President Joe Biden look at solar panels as they tour the solar array at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on February 17, 2009. That same day, Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
    Obama and Vice President Joe Biden look at solar panels as they tour the solar array at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on February 17, 2009. That same day, Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
    A soldier hugs Obama during his surprise visit to Camp Victory just outside Baghdad, Iraq, in April 2009.
    A soldier hugs Obama during his surprise visit to Camp Victory just outside Baghdad, Iraq, in April 2009.
    Obama bends over so the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a visit to the Oval Office in May 2009. The boy &lt;a href=&quot;http://newsroom.blogs.cnn.com/2009/05/15/hair-apparent/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wanted to know &lt;/a&gt;if Obama&#39;s hair felt like his.
    Obama bends over so the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a visit to the Oval Office in May 2009. The boy wanted to know if Obama's hair felt like his.
    Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor&#39;s cheek after announcing her as his nominee for Supreme Court justice in May 2009.
    Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor's cheek after announcing her as his nominee for Supreme Court justice in May 2009.
    Palestinian security forces in Jenin, West Bank, listen to Obama speak from Cairo University in Egypt in June 2009. The Palestinian Authority hailed as a &quot;good beginning&quot; Obama&#39;s speech to the Muslim world in which he reiterated his support for a Palestinian state.
    Palestinian security forces in Jenin, West Bank, listen to Obama speak from Cairo University in Egypt in June 2009. The Palestinian Authority hailed as a "good beginning" Obama's speech to the Muslim world in which he reiterated his support for a Palestinian state.
    Obama and the first lady meet with Pope Benedict XVI in Vatican City in July 2009.
    Obama and the first lady meet with Pope Benedict XVI in Vatican City in July 2009.
    Obama hosts the Apollo 11 astronauts -- from left, Edwin &quot;Buzz&quot; Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong -- in the Oval Office on July 20, 2009. It was the 40th anniversary of the moon landing.
    Obama hosts the Apollo 11 astronauts -- from left, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong -- in the Oval Office on July 20, 2009. It was the 40th anniversary of the moon landing.
    Police Sgt. James Crowley, second right, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, speaks with Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., second left, alongside Obama and Biden as they share beers on the South Lawn of the White House in July 2009. The so-called Beer Summit was held after Crowley arrested Gates at his own home, which sparked tensions and racial furor.
    Police Sgt. James Crowley, second right, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, speaks with Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., second left, alongside Obama and Biden as they share beers on the South Lawn of the White House in July 2009. The so-called Beer Summit was held after Crowley arrested Gates at his own home, which sparked tensions and racial furor.
    Obama salutes during the transfer of Sgt. Dale R. Griffin at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, in October 2009. Obama traveled to the base to meet the plane carrying the bodies of 18 U.S. personnel killed in Afghanistan.
    Obama salutes during the transfer of Sgt. Dale R. Griffin at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, in October 2009. Obama traveled to the base to meet the plane carrying the bodies of 18 U.S. personnel killed in Afghanistan.
    Obama walks along the Great Wall of China in November 2009.
    Obama walks along the Great Wall of China in November 2009.
    Obama delivers a speech after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2009.
    Obama delivers a speech after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2009.
    Obama and former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush walk to the White House Rose Garden to speak about relief efforts for earthquake-stricken Haiti in January 2010.
    Obama and former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush walk to the White House Rose Garden to speak about relief efforts for earthquake-stricken Haiti in January 2010.
    First daughters Sasha and Malia Obama play in the snow with their father after a snowstorm hit Washington in February 2010.
    First daughters Sasha and Malia Obama play in the snow with their father after a snowstorm hit Washington in February 2010.
    Obama&#39;s signature on the Affordable Care Act is seen at the White House in March 2010.
    Obama's signature on the Affordable Care Act is seen at the White House in March 2010.
    Obama throws out the opening pitch before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals in April 2010.
    Obama throws out the opening pitch before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals in April 2010.
    Obama and his daughter Sasha swim in Panama City Beach, Florida, in August 2010, to encourage people to come back to the Gulf Coast after a devastating oil spill.
    Obama and his daughter Sasha swim in Panama City Beach, Florida, in August 2010, to encourage people to come back to the Gulf Coast after a devastating oil spill.
    Obama laughs as he makes a statement on his birth certificate in April 2011. Obama said he was amused over conspiracy theories about his birthplace, and he said the media&#39;s obsession with the &quot;sideshow&quot; issue was a distraction in a &quot;serious time.&quot;
    Obama laughs as he makes a statement on his birth certificate in April 2011. Obama said he was amused over conspiracy theories about his birthplace, and he said the media's obsession with the "sideshow" issue was a distraction in a "serious time."
    Obama, Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive live updates on the mission to capture or kill Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011.
    Obama, Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive live updates on the mission to capture or kill Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011.
    U.S. Marines watch from Afghanistan as Obama announces the death of bin Laden on May 2, 2011.
    U.S. Marines watch from Afghanistan as Obama announces the death of bin Laden on May 2, 2011.
    Obama enjoys a pint of Guinness in his ancestral home of Moneygall, Ireland, in May 2011.
    Obama enjoys a pint of Guinness in his ancestral home of Moneygall, Ireland, in May 2011.
    Obama and the first lady meet with Britain&#39;s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    Obama and the first lady meet with Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    Obama and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon walk together in May 2011 during a tour of the tornado devastation in Joplin, Missouri.
    Obama and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon walk together in May 2011 during a tour of the tornado devastation in Joplin, Missouri.
    Obama delivers remarks to troops and military families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on December 14, 2011, marking the exit of U.S. soldiers from Iraq.
    Obama delivers remarks to troops and military families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on December 14, 2011, marking the exit of U.S. soldiers from Iraq.
    Obama pays for a dog toy as he shops with his dog Bo at a PetSmart in Alexandria, Virginia, in December 2011.
    Obama pays for a dog toy as he shops with his dog Bo at a PetSmart in Alexandria, Virginia, in December 2011.
    Obama sits on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, in April 2012.
    Obama sits on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, in April 2012.
    British Prime Minister David Cameron, Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others watch the overtime shootout of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in a conference room at Camp David, Maryland, during a G-8 Summit in May 2012.
    British Prime Minister David Cameron, Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others watch the overtime shootout of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in a conference room at Camp David, Maryland, during a G-8 Summit in May 2012.
    Obama sits in his chair during a Cabinet meeting in July 2012. This image was tweeted by his official Twitter account in August 2012 in response to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/31/politics/eastwood-speech/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Clint Eastwood&#39;s &quot;empty chair&quot; speech&lt;/a&gt; at the Republican National Convention. The tweet simply said, &quot;This seat&#39;s taken.&quot;
    Obama sits in his chair during a Cabinet meeting in July 2012. This image was tweeted by his official Twitter account in August 2012 in response to Clint Eastwood's "empty chair" speech at the Republican National Convention. The tweet simply said, "This seat's taken."
    Obama casts a shadow in this picture as he accepts the 2012 Democratic nomination for President during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
    Obama casts a shadow in this picture as he accepts the 2012 Democratic nomination for President during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
    Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney participate in the first presidential debate of the 2012 election.
    Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney participate in the first presidential debate of the 2012 election.
    Obama celebrates on stage in Chicago after defeating Romney on Election Day in 2012.
    Obama celebrates on stage in Chicago after defeating Romney on Election Day in 2012.
    Obama pauses during his speech at a memorial service for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in December 2012.
    Obama pauses during his speech at a memorial service for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in December 2012.
    Hundreds of thousands gather at the U.S. Capitol building as Obama is inaugurated for his second term on January 21, 2013.
    Hundreds of thousands gather at the U.S. Capitol building as Obama is inaugurated for his second term on January 21, 2013.
    Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, stand with Obama after Obama arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, in March 2013.
    Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, stand with Obama after Obama arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, in March 2013.
    Obama adjusts an umbrella held by a Marine during a White House news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May 2013.
    Obama adjusts an umbrella held by a Marine during a White House news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May 2013.
    Jay Leno interviews Obama on &quot;The Tonight Show&quot; in August 2013.
    Jay Leno interviews Obama on "The Tonight Show" in August 2013.
    White House press secretary Jay Carney fields questions from reporters during a daily press briefing at the White House in September 2013. Obama had just pushed for congressional approval for limited military strikes against the Syrian government.
    White House press secretary Jay Carney fields questions from reporters during a daily press briefing at the White House in September 2013. Obama had just pushed for congressional approval for limited military strikes against the Syrian government.
    Actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis interviews Obama during his appearance on &quot;Between Two Ferns,&quot; a digital video series with a laser focus on reaching people aged 18 to 34. The President urged young people to sign up for his new health care plan in the video posted on the website Funny or Die.
    Actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis interviews Obama during his appearance on "Between Two Ferns," a digital video series with a laser focus on reaching people aged 18 to 34. The President urged young people to sign up for his new health care plan in the video posted on the website Funny or Die.
    Obama walks to the Oval Office on August 7, 2014, the same day he announced the beginning of airstrikes on ISIS.
    Obama walks to the Oval Office on August 7, 2014, the same day he announced the beginning of airstrikes on ISIS.
    Obama speaks to the nation about normalizing diplomatic relations with Cuba in December 2014.
    Obama speaks to the nation about normalizing diplomatic relations with Cuba in December 2014.
    From left, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker John Boehner listen as Obama speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 13, 2015.
    From left, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker John Boehner listen as Obama speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 13, 2015.
    Obama responds to a heckler who interrupted his speech during a White House reception for LGBT Pride Month in June 2015.
    Obama responds to a heckler who interrupted his speech during a White House reception for LGBT Pride Month in June 2015.
    Obama cries in January 2016 as he delivers a statement on his executive action to reduce gun violence.
    Obama cries in January 2016 as he delivers a statement on his executive action to reduce gun violence.
    Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up Obama&#39;s arm at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, in March 2016. Castro hailed Obama&#39;s opposition to a long-standing economic &quot;blockade,&quot; but said it would need to end before ties between the two countries are fully normalized.
    Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up Obama's arm at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, in March 2016. Castro hailed Obama's opposition to a long-standing economic "blockade," but said it would need to end before ties between the two countries are fully normalized.
    Obama visits Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their son, Prince George, during a trip to London in April 2016.
    Obama visits Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their son, Prince George, during a trip to London in April 2016.
    Obama hugs Hillary Clinton after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. Obama told the crowd at Philadelphia&#39;s Wells Fargo Center that Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. &quot;For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline,&quot; he said, referring to Clinton&#39;s stint as secretary of state.
    Obama hugs Hillary Clinton after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. Obama told the crowd at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center that Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. "For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline," he said, referring to Clinton's stint as secretary of state.
    Most blacks do not have President Obama's story, which is why the symbolism of his achievement is so significant.
    Symbols are important. In 2008, America elected our first black President. No matter what Republicans try to do, they will never be able to take that away from him -- or us. His biography will always include the words 44th President of the United States of America. Immediately after the election, however, we started hearing commentators discussing our entry into a post-racial era. Because a black man had been elected president, they argued that racism was a thing of the past.
    Except John McCain got 55% of the white vote in 2008 and Mitt Romney got 59% in 2012. The majority of white voters each time voted for the white guy. How can racism be over when most white voters rejected the black guy? We were not then nor have we ever been post-racial.
    Nevertheless, the majority of whites think racial discrimination is not the reason blacks do not get ahead. As a result, they see the election of a black president as support for their views. I suspect some whites who hold this view never voted for him and fail to see any irony in that.
    Symbolism, it turned out, was a bad thing for addressing anti-black racism in America. The symbolism of a black President prevented America from grappling with the reality of how exceptional his victory and his story really was.
    Final grade: A+ on symbolism; C for real change
    Dorothy A. Brown is a professor of law at Emory University.

    Jennifer Morgan: A game-changing leader on climate change

    Jennifer Morgan
    Jennifer Morgan
    President Barack Obama moved climate change from a supposed fringe "environmental" issue into the heart of economic, energy and foreign policy, right where it belongs. As he understood the risks and opportunities more, he integrated it more, working with people across the country and globally to put in place national and international rules, regulations and agreements to tackle the problem.
    Whether it was his time in Alaska speaking with communities that were losing their homes from climate change or his visits to solar plants in the Midwest, where new jobs were created, Obama worked to make the issue real for people -- something that has been lacking in the debate. He took foreign leaders by surprise by placing climate change at the top of his diplomatic agenda, working to create an effective international pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet.
    The Paris Agreement was only possible because of the multiple decisions Obama made to modernize the US economy away from coal to renewable energy, and to keep fossil fuels in the ground — most recently by banning drilling in places like the Atlantic and the Arctic. He brought a new positive dynamic to the international climate debate. That momentum is deep and will not be easily turned back, a lasting legacy from Obama's time in office.
    But beyond the impact of his actions and the international treaties, President Obama showed his understanding of what it means to connect the head and the heart. He often talked about what the world would be like for his daughters, and other young people, if his generation did not act to change this course of history.
    There is still so much more to do in so little time to change course, but moving climate change from fringe to center stage has transformed the way the issue is understood by people, including corporate and local and national leaders. From there, there is no turning back.
    Final grade: B+
    Jennifer Morgan is the Executive Director of Greenpeace International. Follow her on Twitter.

    Ted Olson: New dignity for gays and lesbians

    Ted Olson
    Ted Olson
    Amid all the talk about President Obama's legacy, something remarkable has been largely overlooked.
    On November 8, 2008, just as voters throughout the United States were electing the nation's first African-American president, voters in liberal California were approving Proposition 8. Like scores of similar measures adopted in other states, it banned marriage except between a man and a woman.
    As a result, gays and lesbians were walled off from what the Supreme Court has repeatedly described as the most important relationship in life. The public overwhelmingly approved measures like Prop 8, denying loving same-sex couples the right to be married.
    At the time, Obama said that he, too, disapproved of same-sex marriage. Indeed, the issue was so toxic that George W. Bush had leveraged it to assist his 2004 reelection.
    But then President Obama changed his mind.
    He "evolved," as he put it. He announced his opposition to discrimination in all forms: in the armed forces, in the federal "Defense of Marriage Act" that had passed overwhelming during the Clinton administration and was signed by President Clinton, and in Proposition 8 and similar measures. His Justice Department went into court calling such measures unconstitutional.
    In short order, the mood of the country changed, and the courts repeatedly held that laws such as Proposition 8 violated the due process and equal protection clauses of the US Constitution. The widely anticipated public backlash against such rulings never materialized. Now persons in every state may marry the person they love, regardless of gender.
    President Obama's intervention was a watershed. He helped return equality and equal dignity to gays and lesbians throughout the nation. This is a permanent and transformative part of his legacy.
    Final grade: B+
    Theodore B. Olson is a partner in Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher's Washington, D.C. office and served as US Solicitor General during the presidency of George W. Bush. He has argued 62 cases in the United States Supreme Court, including Hollingsworth v. Perry, the case upholding the overturning of California's Proposition 8, banning same-sex marriages.
    -------------

    Stephanie Coontz: A commitment to equality and families

    Stephanie Coontz
    Stephanie Coontz
    The legacy President Obama leaves for American families was shaped by legislation and by powerful example. For eight years the first family has been a living refutation of the negative stereotypes about black families that so often dominate cultural debates.
    Obama's efforts on behalf of equal pay for women will also have a lasting impact on families. The Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act ended the practice of not compensating women for pay discrimination unless they filed suit within 180 days of when the discrimination began. Even with a veto-proof Congress, Donald Trump would have a hard time reversing this.
    Republicans seem determined to defund Planned Parenthood, restrict access to contraception and overturn legal abortion. And it's doubtful that Trump and his misogynistic chief strategist will continue Obama's efforts to combat sexual assault on campus and in the military. If the new administration underestimates the strong public support for reproductive choice and for victims of sexual violence, part of Obama's legacy might be a new groundswell of activism on these issues.
    Republicans have vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which gave 20 million Americans new access to health insurance. But one legacy of Obamacare, even among its opponents, is a heightened sense that affordable health insurance is a right. If insurers go back to denying coverage to those with pre-existing conditions or to young adults who rely on their parents' policies, a strong backlash is likely.
    Obama inherited a severe recession, precipitated by a decade of financial deregulation, tax cuts for the rich, outsourcing of jobs, union-busting, and under-investment in infrastructure. At the depth of the recession in 2010, the unemployment rate hit 10%. By Obama's final month in office, the jobless rate had been halved and more than 14 million new jobs had been produced.
    But Obama's recovery program was extremely deferential to Republican financial priorities. This may have created the biggest threat to his legacy. Unlike Franklin D. Roosevelt, who responded to his era's foreclosure crisis by having the government buy failing mortgages and restructure them so households could make their payments, Obama chose to bail out banks rather than their victims. His stimulus package incorporated Republican demands for tax cuts while rejecting calls by liberal Democrats for criminal sanctions against misbehaving banks and for greater investment in jobs programs.
    In the absence of initiatives to bolster workers' bargaining power, the recovery failed to halt the declines in social mobility over the past 40 years. In 1980, some 80% of people aged 30 earned more than their parents had earned at the same age. Today half of Americans in their mid-30s make less than their parents did at the same age, even while the highest earners make (or inherit) much, much more.
    Chronic economic uncertainty makes it hard for people to sustain or even enter stable relationships. And growing economic inequality has greatly increased the educational advantage of high-income children.
    By failing to address the persistence of the economic insecurity that had built up well before his watch and the frustration of many blue-collar workers about lost jobs and stagnant wages, Obama may have inadvertently hurt his party in the industrial states that helped secure Trump's electoral victory.
    Obama might have better protected his legacy -- or ensured the election of a successor who would do so -- if he had pushed earlier to change a system that really was, as Trump insisted during the campaign, rigged against working families. We'll never know. But we do know that Trump's incoming Cabinet of plutocrats is unlikely to leave a legacy that benefits most American families.
    Final grade: A+ for his commitment to promoting gender equality and the well-being of families; B for his success in achieving those goals
    Stephanie Coontz is director of research at the Council on Contemporary Families and teaches history at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. Her most recent book is "A Strange Stirring: The Feminine Mystique and American Women at the Dawn of the 1960s." She is also the author of "The Way We Never Were: American Families and the Nostalgia Trap."

    Jeffrey Toobin: A bolstered liberal judiciary, for now

    Jeffrey Toobin
    Jeffrey Toobin
    President Obama's record on the judiciary looks very different now that Donald Trump has been elected to succeed him. If Hillary Clinton had won, the nation could have looked forward to a new liberal era on the Supreme Court -- with secure protections for abortion rights, gay rights, and the rights of racial minorities.
    But with Trump now to fill the vacancy left by the death of Antonin Scalia, and perhaps the departure of other aging justices, conservatives again can look with confidence to the courts to vindicate their agenda.
    Obama appointed more than 300 federal judges, roughly the same number as his predecessors Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. All federal judges serve for life, and so their influence extends long after presidents leave office.
    Obama's choices were notable for their diversity. He appointed record numbers of women and minorities to the bench, as well as several openly gay jurists. He appointed Sonia Sotomayor (the first Hispanic) and Elena Kagan (the fourth woman) to the Supreme Court, and they have been strong liberal voices there.
    But if their liberal colleagues Ruth Bader Ginsburg (age 83) and Stephen Breyer (78), as well as the moderate Anthony Kennedy (80), leave during Trump's presidency, the Court will take a conservative turn for at least a generation. That, depending on one's perspective, is a cause for terror or celebration.
    Final grade: B+
    Jeffrey Toobin is CNN's senior legal analyst and author of "The Oath: The Obama White House and the Supreme Court."

    Frida Ghitis: On foreign policy, good intentions, but a disappointment

    Frida Ghitis
    Frida Ghitis
    Barack Obama took office at a time of global crises and international disdain for what many perceived as an overly aggressive US foreign policy under George W. Bush. He set out to reverse many of his predecessor's policies, but in his eagerness at restraint he pulled back too far. Under Obama, the US came to be seen as a country that speaks strongly and doesn't want to use a stick.
    To be sure, Obama's oratorical gifts, when he used them in defense of American principles of equality, justice and freedom, are among the elements of US foreign policy we will sorely miss during the next administration. His Nobel Peace Prize lecture, including his explanation of why sometimes fighting is necessary, was one of his finest moments, even if the award itself remains puzzling.
    Above all, Obama was reluctant to use force, as all presidents should be, and he leaned heavily on diplomacy -- the correct order of priorities but one that might have ended up weakening his negotiating effectiveness. In a world where the ability to use force can translate into diplomatic muscle, America proved a weak negotiator and a poor strategic player.
    It happened with Iran, with whom the idea of making a deal was never wrong. But Iran outplayed the US and the allies who relied on Washington to lead them. And it happened in talks over Syria after Obama backed down from the threat of force after drawing a "red line."
    Similarly, negotiations with Cuba were the right idea, poorly executed. The US gave the Castro regime an enormous gift, a lifeline, and secured almost no concessions -- such as demanding more personal freedoms for Cubans -- in return.
    On Israelis and Palestinians, once again, Obama misplayed what could have been a strong hand. By placing new demands on Israelis and essentially none on Palestinians, he made Israelis feel they couldn't trust him. He unwittingly helped strengthen the Israeli right and Palestinian intransigence, further distancing the two sides.
    America's Arab friends in the Middle East were also thrown off by Obama's diplomacy, wondering if Washington was confusing friends and foes.
    Obama might have salvaged his foreign policy legacy were it not for Syria, which history will judge his and the world's greatest failure. If the US had given strong support to pro-democracy forces early in the conflict, the history of the last few years would have been completely different.
    Assad might have negotiated his resignation; millions of refugees might not have flooded out and destabilized the Middle East and even Europe; ISIS might not have created havoc, and hundreds of thousands of Syrians who died in the war might be alive today.
    His foreign policy legacy is one good intentions and disappointing results.
    Final grade: C+
    Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent.

    Raul A. Reyes: The faded promise of immigration reform

    Raul A. Reyes
    Raul A. Reyes
    We are no closer to solving our undocumented immigration problem now than we were eight years ago. If anything, the country seems more polarized around this issue than ever before. Yet it is unfair to blame President Obama for the failure of comprehensive reform. Immigration policy is the job of Congress.
    The President clearly recognized the contributions of immigrants and pushed Congress to enact reform that included a path to citizenship for the undocumented. We could have had immigration reform in 2013, after the bipartisan "Gang of Eight" passed its landmark immigration bill. Its failure rests with House Republicans, who refused to even allow a vote on the measure.
    To his credit, in 2012 Obama provided deportation relief to more than 740,000 young people through his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. He attempted to grant similar relief to a larger class of undocumented immigrants through executive action in 2014, which failed due to legal challenges brought by Republican governors.
    Had he succeeded in expanding DACA and implementing the proposed Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA), Obama could have provided deportation relief and work permits to nearly half of our undocumented population. However, these were stopgap measures, and temporary.
    Meanwhile, Obama's record deportations were unceasing and permanent. Multiply his 2.5 million removals -- more than any other president -- by a factor of all the families separated, communities disrupted, and due process denied to get a true sense of the devastation that his aggressive immigration enforcement policies have had on the Latino and immigrant populations.
    The Obama administration also took a confounding, deterrence-focused approach towards Central American asylum seekers and refugees, treating them as illegal entrants when many were fleeing for their lives.
    Conservative critics like to claim that he could have made immigration reform happen at the beginning of his first term, when Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress. This overlooks that, at the time, the President was fully occupied with righting our economy, which was on the brink of collapse, and moving his signature healthcare bill forward. It would have been unrealistic for the president, at such a critical juncture, to prioritize the needs of our undocumented population over American citizens.
    The sad irony is that he seems to have paid a price for acting in good faith. He apparently believed that if he ramped up immigration enforcement, then Republicans would trust him and come onboard for comprehensive reform. So Obama did his part, zealously enforcing immigration law -- to the point where he was tagged the "Deporter-in-chief" -- and yet Republicans refused to work with him anyway. The President now owns a complicated immigration legacy, one that has no doubt left him as frustrated as many of his Latino and immigrant allies.
    Final grade: B
    Raul A. Reyes, an attorney and member of USA Today's board of contributors, writes frequently for CNN Opinion. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.