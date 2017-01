Hollywood, spare us your hypocrisy

Story highlights Tim Stanley: Meryl Streep's heartfelt remarks criticizing Trump over his mocking disability a reminder of Hollywood's hypocrisy

Timothy Stanley is a historian and columnist for Britain's Daily Telegraph. He is the author of "Citizen Hollywood: How the Collaboration Between L.A. and D.C. Revolutionized American Politics." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Voters don't take much notice of what Hollywood says about politics. If they did, Hillary Clinton would be president by now.

Timothy Stanley

What's more, when Meryl Streep launched a tearful, heartfelt attack on the President-elect at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, accusing him of mocking a reporter with a disability, it did not surprise. A Hollywood star unloading on a Republican? Seen it. Donald Trump responding with a vicious counterattack on Twitter? Predictable. Trump called Streep "overrated," as if they were a pair of screen rivals having a good old-fashioned catfight.

No question, Streep's emotional speech was delivered with tremendous dignity and made a very good point -- one proven by Trump's nasty reply: The man cast as the next president of the United States can be mean and petulant. Even if he's innocent of parodying people with disabilities, he's upset plenty of minorities in his campaign for the White House. Some Mexican immigrants, remember, are "rapists" and "killers," according to him. Black people should vote for him because they have nothing to lose . And so on.

But people hate being lectured by Hollywood. Why? Partly it's because Los Angeles is a strange, alien land full of beautiful eccentrics who use private jets like the rest of us use cabs. Partly because their politics are often far-left and absurd. But also because Hollywood is grossly hypocritical. The moviemakers may hush over liberal causes at award ceremonies, but the industry they work in does not reflect those values. On the contrary, Hollywood can be just as regressive and conservative as Donald J. Trump.

For instance, it's estimated that 95% of characters with disabilities on TV are played by able-bodied actors . That's pretty shameful. Actors with disabilities certainly exist and, yes, Hollywood does make the occasional movie about the differently abled, such as the 2014 Stephen Hawking biopic "The Theory of Everything." But that was a relatively low-budget movie designed to win awards, and the part was still played by a good looking, able-bodied actor so privileged that he went to Cambridge University with me (I regret to report that Eddie Redmayne does not stay in touch).

