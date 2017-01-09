Why Sessions is right pick for attorney general

Story highlights Many in the law enforcement community welcome a change in federal leadership, write William Bennett and John Walters

Jeff Sessions will help restore Americans' faith in our criminal justice system, they say

William J. Bennett was director of drug control policy, 1989-1990, and US secretary of education, 1985-1988. John P. Walters is the Hudson Institute's chief operating officer and was director of drug control policy, 2001-2009. The authors have consulted with the Trump transition. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) As the Obama era comes to an end, many in the beleaguered law enforcement community are welcoming a change in federal leadership. The Obama legacy will only be settled from the long view of history, but for those currently on the front lines of keeping American communities safe, brighter times are certainly ahead.

William Bennett

The incoming Trump administration has taken seriously the task of assembling the best individuals to push back against the threats facing our country. Foremost among those threats is the pressing need to restore confidence in our institutions of justice and the noble individuals who dutifully enforce our laws and protect our citizenry.

President-elect Trump's selection of Sen. Jeff Sessions to serve as our nation's 84th attorney general instantly answers that need. Sessions has served our country for decades (in the military, as US attorney, and as senator) and reformed and defended those institutions that protect us all. He is an outstanding choice for attorney general, and he deserves to be confirmed swiftly.

John Walters

Upon his confirmation, Sessions will be confronted with three areas that need immediate attention: a rampaging drug epidemic , rising violent crime in American cities and dysfunctional federal nonenforcement of America's immigration laws . Critically, Sessions understands that in many respects, these crises are different facets of the same national problem; solving any one of them requires focusing on all three simultaneously.

As former federal officials once charged with developing and coordinating our nation's drug-control efforts, we know that Sessions' experience, perspective and leadership are sorely needed. Since 2009, drug-induced deaths have increased by 42% with a record 52,404 deaths in the latest-reported year. Tens of thousands of Americans have died, and efforts to halt the carnage by the Obama administration have had little effect. All indicators are that this deadly surge will continue unless a change of strategy is undertaken.

Read More