Story highlights Rafsanjani was jailed five times for his opposition to the Shah

The former president's influence will still be felt in Iran

(CNN) Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who died Sunday at the age of 82, was a political giant in Iran. A key player in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, he held numerous leadership roles -- from speaker of parliament to serving twice as president (between 1989 and 1997) to heading influential clerical bodies -- since the establishment of the Islamic Republic nearly four decades ago.

But Rafsanjani's impact on Iranian politics transcended any of his official roles. In many ways, he embodied a certain vision for the country that was ever-changing and, at times, inherently contradictory. As a revolutionary, he fought the Shah's regime and its Western-leaning social and economic policies. But when he became president a year after the end of the Iran-Iraq war, he pushed for liberalization and privatization programs, hoping to boost the country's war-torn economy.

President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani addresses Parliament after being sworn in for a second term in office on August 4, 1993.

He was jailed five times for his opposition to the Shah before the Revolution, but was criticized for not tolerating dissent when he was in power and his government was accused of human rights abuses.

He was an early advocate of Iranian support for non-state actors across the Middle East, including the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, but later became a champion for a more pragmatic foreign policy approach toward Iran's neighbors and the international community.

It was this very ability to change positions and modify stances according to the circumstances, as well as his skill at navigating what were at times competing ideas, that enabled Rafsanjani to remain an influential heavyweight within the Iranian system.

Read More