Breaking News

Blast from the past: Why collectors are investing in retro jukeboxes

By Josh Sims, CNN

Updated 8:19 PM ET, Mon January 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

For Sound Leisure, one of the world&#39;s two remaining makers of handmade jukeboxes, business is booming.
Photos: Classic design, modern innovations
For Sound Leisure, one of the world's two remaining makers of handmade jukeboxes, business is booming.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Sales have doubled in the last five years. While sales to pubs have declined, more individuals are buying them for their homes.
Photos: Classic design, modern innovations
Sales have doubled in the last five years. While sales to pubs have declined, more individuals are buying them for their homes.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Their models, including the 1015 Slimline Jukebox pictured here, are all built by hand. The 1015 retails for £6,145 ($7,466).
Photos: Classic design, modern innovations
Their models, including the 1015 Slimline Jukebox pictured here, are all built by hand. The 1015 retails for £6,145 ($7,466).
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&quot;Unlike a boring box in the corner of a room, one of these just draws people in. They want to have their picture taken with it. It&#39;s a happy-go-lucky product,&quot; says Sound Leisure managing director Chris Black.
Photos: Classic design, modern innovations
"Unlike a boring box in the corner of a room, one of these just draws people in. They want to have their picture taken with it. It's a happy-go-lucky product," says Sound Leisure managing director Chris Black.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
The company has taken unprecedented advanced orders for its latest model: an all-vinyl record jukebox.
Photos: Classic design, modern innovations
The company has taken unprecedented advanced orders for its latest model: an all-vinyl record jukebox.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&quot;It has a theater to it: the loading of the record, the positioning of the stylus before the music comes on,&quot; Black says. &quot;It taps more deeply into that American era from which we&#39;ve taken so many ideas of what it is to be stylish.&quot;
Photos: Classic design, modern innovations
"It has a theater to it: the loading of the record, the positioning of the stylus before the music comes on," Black says. "It taps more deeply into that American era from which we've taken so many ideas of what it is to be stylish."
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Each jukebox will contain 70 records, including A and B-sides. Prices start at £8,000 ($9,990).
Photos: Classic design, modern innovations
Each jukebox will contain 70 records, including A and B-sides. Prices start at £8,000 ($9,990).
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Each jukebox is made by hand at Sound Leisure&#39;s base in Leeds, in the north of England.
Photos: Classic design, modern innovations
Each jukebox is made by hand at Sound Leisure's base in Leeds, in the north of England.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Each jukebox takes 70 hours to build.
Photos: Classic design, modern innovations
Each jukebox takes 70 hours to build.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&quot;The jukeboxes we make will be around in another 50 years. They&#39;ll be handed down through generations much as the old ones have been,&quot; Black says.
Photos: Classic design, modern innovations
"The jukeboxes we make will be around in another 50 years. They'll be handed down through generations much as the old ones have been," Black says.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
sound leisure jukeboxes 10sound leisure jukeboxes 9sound leisure jukeboxes 8sound leisure jukeboxes 11sound leisure jukeboxes 1 sound leisure jukeboxes 2sound leisure jukeboxes 3sound leisure jukeboxes 6sound leisure jukeboxes 5sound leisure jukeboxes 4

(CNN)"There is the sense for some that it's rather like having a horse and cart when you could have a Ferrari," says Chris Black, punching a few more numbers into one of his jukeboxes.

"But unlike a boring box in the corner of a room, one of these just draws people in. They want to have their picture taken with it. It's a happy-go-lucky product."
From kitsch to cool: Cuckoo clocks that will take your picture and talk to you
From kitsch to chic: The cuckoo clock gets a makeover
Black is the managing director of Sound Leisure, one of the last two makers of hand-built jukeboxes in the world.
    Read: 14 splurges for car-lovers that go beyond the garage
    Unexpectedly, the company, established by his father in 1978, is based in Leeds in the north of England, rather than in the United States. Perhaps even more unexpectedly, business is booming.
    Read More
    "While the pub trade for jukeboxes has more or less gone, more and more people want one in their home, like they do a real coal fire or an AGA (oven). It's become a lifestyle product," Black says.

    Retro appeal

    Sound Leisure&#39;s latest model only plays vinyl
    Sound Leisure's latest model only plays vinyl
    Sound Leisure sales have doubled in the last five years, and the company has taken unprecedented advanced orders for its latest model: the Vinyl Rocket Jukebox.
    "It is what a jukebox should be because it's what a jukebox was in its original form," he says. "It has a theater to it: the loading of the record, the positioning of the stylus before the music comes on. It taps more deeply into that American era from which we've taken so many ideas of what it is to be stylish."
    Fifty shades of jade: Why Chinese buyers spend millions on this stone
    Is this more precious than gold?
    It's certainly a departure for Sound Leisure too. To date, its models have been CD-based, allowing each jukebox to contain some 2000 tracks, against the 70 records, including A and B-sides, that the vinyl-playing model will house.
    Read: Why 2016 was the year of the colored diamond
    That's not all that distinguishes them from the classic designs of '50s Americana that have defined the form. If the original used bulbs to create the rotating round of fluorescent lights, Sound Leisure's use LEDs. The liquid inside the bubble tubes, long ago discovered to be carcinogenic, has been replaced.
    And the plastics now used are, as Black puts it, of "riot-shield strength, so if you have a particularly rowdy party, your jukebox will survive."
    To give the units greater practicality in the 21st century, each has Bluetooth connectivity, shuffle facility and remote control, too.
    But otherwise they exhibit the same looks and level of craftsmanship -- in cabinetry as much as in electronics -- as the famed likes of Wurlitzer once made. (Indeed, each Sound Leisure jukebox takes some 70 hours to build.)

    A new classic

    Black attributes the demise of the industry less to the advance of competing audio technology than to its relentless cost-cutting. In contrast, Sound Leisure's all-vinyl jukebox -- with every part designed and made in house -- will not leave you with much change out of £8,000 ($9,990), with custom jukeboxes costing more still.
    Putting another dime in the jukebox, baby, may take some planning.
    Jelly palaces and cow dung vases: Cool designs from bizarre materials
    Design Miami: Cool designs from bizarre materials
    "Certainly there are jukebox purists who say 'Why buy a new one when you could buy an original?'" concedes Black.
    "But a new jukebox is more like a replica classic car. It's all the style without the maintenance. You don't have to repair it every time you turn it on. Besides, purists are less and less sniffy because they appreciate that we're adding to jukebox history. The jukeboxes we make will be around in another 50 years. They'll be handed down through generations much as the old ones have been."
    All of Sound Leisure&#39;s jukeboxes are built by hand, and 70 hours to make
    All of Sound Leisure's jukeboxes are built by hand, and 70 hours to make
    Read: Top designers turn their creativity to cocktails
    Black is confident that there will still be a demand for jukeboxes in decades to come too.
    "Often teenagers are taken by the sound of a jukebox when they hear it," says Black. "It's a distinctive sound, unlike the very crisp one of modern hi-fi equipment. It's more bass-y. There's more boom to it. We could make a jukebox that sounds crisp, but that would be out of character. We put a lot of effort into keeping that bass and boom."
    Of course, he admits, in the Spotify age, not everyone gets it. Although Sound Leisure sells its jukeboxes globally, some markets have remained resistant.
    Marketing genius or madness? Selling sneakers for $132K
    Marketing genius? Buscemi sells sneakers for $132K
    "We wanted to sell in Russia, for example, but they've been so cut off from American culture for so long that they looked at it and it was like, 'What is this? What does it do?'" Black laughs.
    And, most surprising of all, America, the jukebox's spiritual home, has not been receptive.
    Read: An ode to eyewear design
    "I think it's because Americans lived through America of the 1950s, so everything that we consider to be appealing about that time and place just seems part of the past to them," he says.
    But perhaps Sound Leisure can win them 'round with a song yet.