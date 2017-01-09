Breaking News

Maybe that workout can wait till the weekend?

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 12:49 PM ET, Mon January 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Winter is here -- and so is the cold air that makes you want to snuggle up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa. Many let the season&#39;s wrath keep them from exercising outdoors, but winter sports can offer great full-body workouts. So put down the cocoa, bundle up and head outside to try a few of these fun activities.
Photos: Get in a workout this winter
Get in a workout this winter Winter is here -- and so is the cold air that makes you want to snuggle up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa. Many let the season's wrath keep them from exercising outdoors, but winter sports can offer great full-body workouts. So put down the cocoa, bundle up and head outside to try a few of these fun activities.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Release a few endorphins, improve your flexibility and work on major muscle groups in your legs -- such as hamstrings, calves and quads -- as you burn at least 450 calories an hour snowboarding or skiing. Studies show that outdoor exercise can also improve moods and reduce levels of anxiety.
Photos: Get in a workout this winter
Snowboarding or downhill skiingRelease a few endorphins, improve your flexibility and work on major muscle groups in your legs -- such as hamstrings, calves and quads -- as you burn at least 450 calories an hour snowboarding or skiing. Studies show that outdoor exercise can also improve moods and reduce levels of anxiety.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
Cross-country skiing works every major part of your body, including shoulders, arms, back, chest, abs, butt and legs. You also burn more calories than in any other sport, according to Neal Henderson, sports science director at Colorado&#39;s Boulder Center for Sports Medicine.
Photos: Get in a workout this winter
Cross-country skiingCross-country skiing works every major part of your body, including shoulders, arms, back, chest, abs, butt and legs. You also burn more calories than in any other sport, according to Neal Henderson, sports science director at Colorado's Boulder Center for Sports Medicine.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Ice skating is one winter sport that you can do indoors or outdoors. It&#39;s a great aerobic workout that burns up to 20 calories per minute and helps strengthen your core as you try to balance on the thin blades. So trade in your sneakers for figure skates and hit the ice.
Photos: Get in a workout this winter
Ice skatingIce skating is one winter sport that you can do indoors or outdoors. It's a great aerobic workout that burns up to 20 calories per minute and helps strengthen your core as you try to balance on the thin blades. So trade in your sneakers for figure skates and hit the ice.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Looking for a cardio-intensive sport? Hockey is it. Studies show that hockey boosts mental strength and focus and burns at least 470 calories an hour. It also improves flexibility and provides some of the same health benefits as ice skating.
Photos: Get in a workout this winter
HockeyLooking for a cardio-intensive sport? Hockey is it. Studies show that hockey boosts mental strength and focus and burns at least 470 calories an hour. It also improves flexibility and provides some of the same health benefits as ice skating.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Sledding incorporates a great workout with some winter fun. Climbing to the top of a hill to sled back down is great for leg muscles and can burn up to 400 calories an hour. Don&#39;t forget to take the kids!
Photos: Get in a workout this winter
SleddingSledding incorporates a great workout with some winter fun. Climbing to the top of a hill to sled back down is great for leg muscles and can burn up to 400 calories an hour. Don't forget to take the kids!
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Shoveling snow may be a mundane task, but this winter activity is an aerobic exercise that burns up to 400 calories an hour. The heavier the snow, the more calories burned. But shoveling can be dangerous so be careful not to slip and fall.
Photos: Get in a workout this winter
Shoveling snowShoveling snow may be a mundane task, but this winter activity is an aerobic exercise that burns up to 400 calories an hour. The heavier the snow, the more calories burned. But shoveling can be dangerous so be careful not to slip and fall.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
winter activities kid snow angelwinter sports snowboardingwinter activities cross country skiing tswinter activities ice skating citywinter activities hockey tsWinter sports sleddingwinter sports shovel snow

Story highlights

  • Only workout on weekends? That may be OK, according to a new study
  • Exercising once or twice a week might extend longevity, almost as much as regular exercise
  • But "weekend warriors" are at a greater risk of injury, one expert says

(CNN)It has become a habit. Each week, the weekdays fly by so quickly that you only find time to exercise on Saturdays and Sundays.

If you're feeling guilty about your "weekend warrior" exercise schedule, stop.
    Even though it's not ideal, packing the recommended amount of weekly exercise into just one or two workout sessions may lower your risk of death similar to what regular exercise offers, according to a new study that published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday.
    Overall, the World Health Organization recommends that adults get at least 75 minutes of vigorous exercise, or 150 minutes of moderate exercise, each week.
    The weekend warriors in the new study undertook mostly high-intensity exercise, said Gary O'Donovan, a research associate in physical activity, sedentary behavior and health at Loughborough University in England, who led the new study.
    Read More
    "Quality may be more important than quantity," he said.

    Weighing your likeliness to die sooner than later

    The study included data on the self-reported exercise habits and overall health of 63,591 adults in England and Scotland from 1994 to 2012. The data came from two national surveys, the Health Survey for England and the Scottish Health Survey.
    Exercise as medicine
    Exercise as medicine_00012519

      JUST WATCHED

      Exercise as medicine

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Exercise as medicine 02:14
    While analyzing the data, the researchers examined the health and possible causes of death for adults who reported no exercise activities; those who exercised for less than the amount that's recommended; those who exercised regularly for what's recommended; and those who were "weekend warriors," as in they got the recommended amount of exercise from only one or two sessions.
    Compared with adults who reported no exercise activities, the researchers found that weekend warriors had about a 40% lower risk of death due to cardiovascular disease, 30% lower risk of overall death, and 18% lower risk of death due to cancer.
    "Reductions in risk were similar in the weekend warriors and the regularly active," O'Donovan said, adding that these benefits of weekend exercise were found to be about the same in men and women.
    Exercise with less impact
    NORDIC WALKING_00001001

      JUST WATCHED

      Exercise with less impact

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Exercise with less impact 03:00
    This isn't the first time that research suggested weekend warriors still could extend their lifespan with their irregular exercise schedules.
    The new weekend warrior study was inspired by a 2004 study, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, O'Donovan said. That study previously found that exercising just once or twice a week -- for the recommended amount -- can postpone mortality.
    If you think you are a weekend warrior, think again. Only about 1% to 3% of American adults cram the recommended week's worth of exercise into one or two days a week, according to a 2007 study published in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise.
    The lamest workout excuses trainers have ever heard
    Photos: The lamest workout excuses trainers have ever heard
    &quot;I once had a woman state to me that the color of the clothes she was wearing that day didn&#39;t match her mood, so as a result she couldn&#39;t work out.&quot;
    Photos: The lamest workout excuses trainers have ever heard
    "I once had a woman state to me that the color of the clothes she was wearing that day didn't match her mood, so as a result she couldn't work out."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 5
    &quot;She stepped in poo, so she couldn&#39;t train [because] she had [crap] on her shoes...which I was actually thankful for.&quot;
    Photos: The lamest workout excuses trainers have ever heard
    "She stepped in poo, so she couldn't train [because] she had [crap] on her shoes...which I was actually thankful for."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 5
    &quot;I can&#39;t sweat. The heat makes my fake eyelashes fall off.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The lamest workout excuses trainers have ever heard
    "I can't sweat. The heat makes my fake eyelashes fall off."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 5
    &quot;I am more hungry when I exercise, so I&#39;m going to take a few days off so I eat less.&quot;
    Photos: The lamest workout excuses trainers have ever heard
    "I am more hungry when I exercise, so I'm going to take a few days off so I eat less."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 5
    &quot;A high profile client of mine tried to cancel because she had to shop for her husband&#39;s birthday.&quot;
    Photos: The lamest workout excuses trainers have ever heard
    "A high profile client of mine tried to cancel because she had to shop for her husband's birthday."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 5
    01_shutterstock_26518328903_shutterstock_15306839004_shutterstock_2525647905_shutterstock_93340705RESTRICTED workout excuses
    In general, not too many Americans -- only about one in three adults -- get the recommended amount of exercise each week, according to the President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition.
    Despite the known health benefits of exercise, about 24% of American adults engaged in no physical activity when they had the free time in 2013, according to a commentary that accompanied the new study in JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday.

    A painful potential downside for weekend warriors

    The new study answers an important question about how a weekend warrior lifestyle compares to exercising on multiple days, said Brian Parr, associate professor of exercise and sports science at the University of South Carolina-Aiken, who was not involved in the study.
    Is one minute of exercise all you need?
    Is one minute of exercise all you need?
    "This is good news for people who aren't active on a daily basis. That said, this study only examined mortality, meaning the number of people who died during the follow-up period," Parr said.
    "It doesn't tell us much about how these activity patterns impact health the way most of us would consider it, from controlling blood pressure, diabetes, and blood lipids, to depression and weight control," he said. "It also doesn't say anything about fitness, including strength, endurance, and flexibility, which is an important reason many people are active."
    Additionally, the risk for injury wasn't assessed in the new study.
    10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    Photos: 10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    Twisting at high speeds is a recipe for herniated discs and muscle spasms.
    Photos: 10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    Bicycle crunchesTwisting at high speeds is a recipe for herniated discs and muscle spasms.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    If something in your shoulder doesn&#39;t feel right, stop and find another exercise.
    Photos: 10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    Lat pull-downs (behind the head)If something in your shoulder doesn't feel right, stop and find another exercise.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    If performed incorrectly, the repetitive swinging motion could result in rotator cuff injury.
    Photos: 10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    The kettlebell swingIf performed incorrectly, the repetitive swinging motion could result in rotator cuff injury.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Hinging from the waist causes your shoulders to roll forward, which can contribute to poor posture.
    Photos: 10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    Bent over rowsHinging from the waist causes your shoulders to roll forward, which can contribute to poor posture.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Most commonly, a person will fall into hyperextension through the low back while lowering and lifting weight, which could result in lumbar disc injury or muscular spasm.
    Photos: 10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    The Romanian dead liftMost commonly, a person will fall into hyperextension through the low back while lowering and lifting weight, which could result in lumbar disc injury or muscular spasm.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    The actual overhead motion adds strain to shoulder, cervical, thoracic and lumbar regions.
    Photos: 10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    The overhead squatThe actual overhead motion adds strain to shoulder, cervical, thoracic and lumbar regions.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    It&#39;s never a good idea to forcefully rotate your spine backward.
    Photos: 10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    Backward medicine ball rotation tosses (against a wall)It's never a good idea to forcefully rotate your spine backward.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    It places undue stress across your knee joint ,affecting the delicate cartilage under the patella.
    Photos: 10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    Seated leg extensionIt places undue stress across your knee joint ,affecting the delicate cartilage under the patella.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Done improperly, pull-ups can lead to shoulder issues.
    Photos: 10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    The pull-upDone improperly, pull-ups can lead to shoulder issues.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    There is no stabilization of your core or lats because your shoulder blades are out of place and you are in a forward posture.
    Photos: 10 exercises that could land you in rehab
    The preacher curlThere is no stabilization of your core or lats because your shoulder blades are out of place and you are in a forward posture.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    01.bicycle-crunches02.lat.pull.down03.kettlebell swing04.bent.over.row05.deadlift06.overhead.squat07.medicineball08.leg.extension09.pull-up10.preacher-curl
    Weekend warriors tend to engage in exercise that is more intense than what they might do if they exercise regularly. For instance, weekend warriors tend to play sports, which is what about 94% of the weekend warriors in the new study did for exercise, Parr said.
    "While this is fine for most people, participating in vigorous, prolonged exercise can lead to a greater risk of injury, or soreness later, especially in people who aren't in good shape to begin with," Parr said.
    The American Osteopathic Association even recommends on its website that people not be weekend warrior in order to prevent sports injuries.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    So, what exercise schedule is the best for you? There is no right way to schedule exercise, as everyone is different -- just stay active and make exercise a habit, Parr said.
    "The best advice is to keep in mind that any amount of activity is better than none and it's important to select exercise that is consistent with your goals," he said. "And, if you can't make time to exercise during the week, you can get at least some of the benefits by being a weekend warrior."