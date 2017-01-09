Bangladesh's 'Tree man' has his hands back

Story highlights The 'Tree man' suffered from rare condition that left him with growths on his hands

It took months and numerous surgeries to remoe them.

(CNN) The Tree Man is no longer. Thanks to some groundbreaking surgeries, he can go back to being Abul Bajandar, a 27-year-old father and husband from a small town in Bangladesh.

Bajandar suffered from a rare condition that caused his hands to sprout tree-like warts. He lived with it for years before beginning surgery to remove the growths last February

Bajandar before his surgeries

Since then he has had 16 procedures to restore his hands, and will undergo a few more before he is released from the hospital.

Dr. Samanta Lal Sen, chief plastic surgeon at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told CNN Bajandar is in "very good shape" now, and can eat and write using his own hands. The further procedures, he said, are more for "beautification."

Bajandar in Dhaka, after his surgeries

A life nearly stolen by a curious disease

