Complaint challenges Prevagen memory claims

Story highlights FTC and New York State file complaint against marketers of Prevagen

Marketers deny allegations, says case is "an unfounded and inaccurate complaint"

(CNN) The Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman say the marketers of the supplement Prevagen are making false claims that it helps improve memory.

Prevagen is advertised nationally and sold in major pharmacies.

The complaint, filed Monday against Quincy Bioscience and related companies, says marketers relied on a study that failed to prove Prevagen works any better than a placebo, officials said. It cited national TV ads extolling memory and cognitive benefits.

"The marketers of Prevagen preyed on the fears of older consumers experiencing age-related memory loss," Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement . "But one critical thing these marketers forgot is that their claims need to be backed up by real scientific evidence."

Prevagen is sold in major pharmacies. From 2007 to 2015, sales totaled $165 million, according to the complaint. A bottle includes about 30 pills and costs between $24 and $68, according to the FTC. The active ingredient is a protein derived from jellyfish.

Quincy Bioscience fired back against what it called "an unfounded and inaccurate complaint."

Read More