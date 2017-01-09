Breaking News

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men's Player 2016 award

Updated 3:11 PM ET, Mon January 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cristiano Ronaldo won &quot;The Best FIFA Men&#39;s Player Award&quot; for 2016.
Photos: Portugal star lands big prize
Cristiano Ronaldo won "The Best FIFA Men's Player Award" for 2016.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
The Real Madrid and Portugal forward accepted his award from FIFA president Gianni Infantino after beating Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the vote.
Photos: Portugal star lands big prize
The Real Madrid and Portugal forward accepted his award from FIFA president Gianni Infantino after beating Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the vote.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
It was a family affair for the 31-year-old, who posed with his mother Maria (right), two sisters, partner Georgina Rodriguez (second left) and his son Cristiano Jnr.
Photos: Portugal star lands big prize
It was a family affair for the 31-year-old, who posed with his mother Maria (right), two sisters, partner Georgina Rodriguez (second left) and his son Cristiano Jnr.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Ronaldo, here posing for a selfie prior to the awards, was one of the last people to arrive at the ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland.
Photos: Portugal star lands big prize
Ronaldo, here posing for a selfie prior to the awards, was one of the last people to arrive at the ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Houston Dash and US star Carli Lloyd won &quot;The Best FIFA Women&#39;s Player of 2016&quot; award.
Photos: Portugal star lands big prize
Houston Dash and US star Carli Lloyd won "The Best FIFA Women's Player of 2016" award.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Silvia Neid won the best women&#39;s coach award. The 52-year-old stood down from her role with Germany after winning the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Photos: Portugal star lands big prize
Silvia Neid won the best women's coach award. The 52-year-old stood down from her role with Germany after winning the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Veteran Italian Claudio Ranieri won the men&#39;s coach award for guiding Leicester City to the 2015-16 English Premier League title, defying bookmakers&#39; odds of 5,000-1.
Photos: Portugal star lands big prize
Veteran Italian Claudio Ranieri won the men's coach award for guiding Leicester City to the 2015-16 English Premier League title, defying bookmakers' odds of 5,000-1.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Ranieri accepted his award from Argentine football great Diego Maradona.
Photos: Portugal star lands big prize
Ranieri accepted his award from Argentine football great Diego Maradona.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Hollywood actress Eva Longoria was one of the event&#39;s co-hosts.
Photos: Portugal star lands big prize
Hollywood actress Eva Longoria was one of the event's co-hosts.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
cristiano ronaldo fifa awardcristiano ronaldo fifa awards trophyronaldo family fifa awardsronaldo selfie fifa awardscarli lloyd fifa awardssilvia neid fifa awardsclaudio ranieri fifa awardsdiego maradona fifa awardseva longoria fifa awards

Story highlights

  • Ronaldo wins FIFA's new best player award
  • Beats old rival Messi and Griezmann
  • US star Lloyd wins women's award

(CNN)Cristiano Ronaldo's 2017 has begun like 2016 ended, with more silverware.

The soccer superstar can now add "The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016" to his trophy cabinet, after a year in which he landed a double European triumph with club and country, as well as the prestigious Ballon d'Or Award.
    Ronaldo accepted FIFA's top prize at Monday's ceremony in Zurich, co-hosted by Hollywood actress Eva Longoria.
    He received 34.54% of the total vote to beat Barcelona and Argentina striker Lionel Messi (26.42%) and Antoine Griezmann (7.53%) of Atletico Madrid and France.
    Ballon d&#39;Or 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to best player award
    Cristiano Ronaldo wins Ballon d'Or 2016
    Build your ultimate football player
    Build your ultimate player
    The 31-year-old had a stellar 2016 -- and he called it "the best of my career."
    Read More
    "I had a lot of doubts but the trophy showed that I lived up to that. After I won what I did, I had no doubts," he said.
    "It was a year that was magnificent on a personal level, on a sports level. I would like to thank very warmly everybody who voted for me. To the fans, to the other players, to the media: Thank you."
    In May, Ronaldo scored the winning penalty for Real Madrid in the Champions League final to defeat city rival Atletico and secure the third European title of his career.
    Then as captain of Portugal's national team he lifted the Euro 2016 trophy after beating host France in the final. It was the first time Ronaldo had won a major honor with his country.
    Ronaldo scored 51 goals in club competitions last season as Real Madrid missed out on the La Liga title to Messi's Barcelona by a point. He's already scored 17 this campaign, as Zinedine Zidane's side has opened up a four-point lead in the Spanish title race and matched its arch rival's record of 39 domestic matches unbeaten.
    Chapecoense crash: &#39;A national disaster&#39;
    ws don riddell year end chapecoense plane crash football_00025423

      JUST WATCHED

      Chapecoense crash: 'A national disaster'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Chapecoense crash: 'A national disaster' 03:22
    Euro 2016: &#39;An important moment for France&#39;
    ws alex thomas year end euro 2016 france football_00005216

      JUST WATCHED

      Euro 2016: 'An important moment for France'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Euro 2016: 'An important moment for France' 03:04
    Leicester City: &#39;Ranieri did the impossible&#39;
    ws kate riley year end leicester city premier league football_00015903

      JUST WATCHED

      Leicester City: 'Ranieri did the impossible'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Leicester City: 'Ranieri did the impossible' 02:04
    Messi, Ronaldo's perennial sparring partner when it comes to the top awards and a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, won a domestic league and cup double with Barcelona last season, scoring 51 goals in all competitions in the process.
    Griezmann was named the best player in the Spanish league last season, helping Atletico to third in La Liga, and to its second Champions League final in three years, this time losing to Real in a penalty shootout.
    The 25-year-old had a superb Euro 2016, helping France to the final by scoring a tournament-leading six goals and creating two, before he suffered heartbreak at the hands of Ronaldo again.
    However, unlike Ronaldo and Messi he was not picked in the FIFA awards' FIFPro World XI.
    Votes from supporters account for 25% of the FIFA awards, and the same amount is allocated to members of the world's press. National team coaches and captains also contribute 25% of the voting each.
    FIFA had run its awards jointly with the Ballon d'Or for the past five years, but that agreement with France Football magazine has ended and both organizations now have their own competitions.
    Have your say on our Facebook page
    Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos
    Full list of awards:
    Men's player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
    Women's player: Carli Lloyd (United States).
    Men's coach: Claudio Ranieri (Leicester City).
    Women's coach: Silvia Neid (Germany).
    FIFA Fair Play: Atletico Nacional (Colombia).
    FIFA Puskas best goal: Mohd Faiz Subri (Penang FA).
    Outstanding career: Falcao (Brazil).
    Fans: Borussia Dortmund/Liverpool.
    FIFA FIFPro World XI: Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich); Dani Alves (Brazil/Juventus), Gerard Pique (Spain/Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Spain/Real Madrid), Marcelo (Brazil/Real Madrid); Luka Modric (Croatia/Real Madrid, Toni Kroos (Germany/Real Madrid), Andres Iniesta (Spain/Barcelona); Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barcelona), Luis Suarez (Uruguay/Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Real Madrid).