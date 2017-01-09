Story highlights Barcelona salvages point at Villarreal

(CNN) But for another stroke of Lionel Messi magic, it could have been an even worse start to 2017 for Barcelona.

The Argentina striker conjured up a majestic free-kick in the last minute of Barca's clash with Villarreal Sunday to salvage a point for Luis Enrique's side in its first league action of the new year.

Despite Messi's late intervention, Barcelona now sits third in La Liga, five points behind leaders Real Madrid, who also have a game in hand.

Prospects of a third straight league title are looking ever more distant, while last week's 2-1 first-leg last-16 defeat by Atletico Bilbao in the Spanish Cup has given Barca work to do in Thursday's second leg at the Nou Camp if Luis Enrique's team is to reach the quarterfinals.

"There is plenty of the league still to play, we will definitely be fighting for it," Enrique told Barca's official website after the stalemate.