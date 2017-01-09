London Tube strike sparks travel chaos

Story highlights London crippled by Tube strike

Mayor Sadiq Khan says strike was unnecessary

London (CNN) Millions of Londoners battled to get to work on Monday because of a Tube strike that brought traffic to a standstill, giving many no other alternative but to walk.

All London Underground stations in the city center remained closed in the morning amid the protracted dispute with trade unions over job cuts and the closure of ticket offices to make way for full automation.

Been in the #ClaphamJunction cattle shed for a good 45 mins now and I'm pretty sure I'm yet to pass halfway. Sturdy Monday. #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/CZhV8WJj74 — Kevin Ellis (@KevinEllis5) 9 January 2017

Elsewhere services were 67 percent staffed, according to Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London. Unions said in many cases trains were running but were not stopping at stations.

Transport for London said an additional 150 buses had been laid on but many were too crowded to stop for waiting passengers.

Commuters take a shortcut through a construction site in London on Monday.

