Story highlights Police reported to have 16 people in custody

Kardashian West robbed at gunpoint in October 2016

Paris (CNN) French police have detained 16 people for questioning over the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris last October, a spokesman for the Paris Prosecutor has told CNN.

The group were picked up in Paris as well as the eastern suburbs of Raincy and Vincenne in a police operation that started at 6 a.m. Monday (12 a.m. ET).

Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint inside her hotel room by a gang of men disguised as police officers at a luxury private mansion in Paris who made off with an estimated $10 million in cash and jewelry.

JUST WATCHED The Kardashians' tumultuous last few months Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Kardashians' tumultuous last few months 00:46

How did the robbers get in and what was stolen?

In the aftermath of the attack, the French Interior Ministry revealed five men threatened the concierge at the mansion with a weapon, handcuffed him and forced him to open the private apartment.

Read More