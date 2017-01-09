Not that Mandy Moore

Story highlights There are two Mandy Moores

Only one worked on "La La Land"

(CNN) This is a tale of two Mandys.

Both are well respected for their work, both are having a heck of a year and both stirred buzz at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

Mandy Moore, the actress, showed up in a daring, black frock designed by Naeem Khan, which featured a plunging neckline.

She was there to celebrate her nomination for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made-for-television drama.

But that's not the only reason the name was on so many people's lips.

Read More