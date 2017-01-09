Kristen Bell keeps it real at the Golden Globes

Story highlights Kristen Bell invited followers to get ready with her while she got glam for the Golden Globes Sunday night

(CNN) Kristen Bell really is just like us.

Bell brought fans along for the ride while she got ready for the Golden Globes on Sunday. The actress, who wore a stunning sequin Jenny Packham gown, kicked off her posts by sharing a makeup-free pic.

Step 1: morning matcha! @myencha #GoldenGlobes #wokeuplikethis #matcha A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Then she made sure to show her more than 2 million Instagram followers that it really does take a village to get red carpet ready.

Thank you to the gorgeous glam squad who got me ready today @simoneseigl @nicolechavezstyle @davynewkirk @jennypackham @harrywinston #harrywinston #jennypackham #GoldenGlobes @goldenglobes A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

Bell also let fans in on a little secret -- she wore butt pads to the awards.