'Hidden Fences' and the Globes memes

Story highlights "Hidden Fences" became a thing

Ryan Gosling was a real life "Hey Girl" meme

(CNN) Twitter was the true winner of Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards.

Thanks to a flub by NBC pre-show host Jenna Bush Hager, social media had a field day.

Bush Hager asked producer and composer Pharrell Williams about the movie he scored, "Hidden Figures."

Problem was, she called it "Hidden Fences," combining the title with another critically acclaimed African-American film which is also getting lots of awards-season buzz.

Then, actor Michael Keaton repeated the wrong title during the presentation of the best supporting actress in a motion picture category.